From Confidants to Coup-Plotters: Inner Circle Betrayals That Have Shaped Latin American Politics
From Confidants to Coup-Plotters: Inner Circle Betrayals That Have Shaped Latin American Politics
The region’s history is rich with stories of high-level betrayal—a mortal sin in the Catholic tradition when it involves betraying someone who entrusted you with their life, safety, or authority.
Juan PeronJuan Jose TorresJoao GoulartSalvador AllendeJacobo ArbenzFrancisco I. MaderoHugo Chavez
From Confidants to Coup-Plotters: Inner Circle Betrayals That Have Shaped Latin American Politics

14:07 GMT 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Santiago LlanquinCommanders of the four branches of the armed forces, from left, Gen. Augusto Pinochet, Adm. Jose Toribio Merino Castro, Air Force Gen. Gustavo Leigh Guzman and Police General (Carabineros) Cesar Mendoza, who now make up the new military junta, are pictured in Santiago de Chile, Sept. 16, 1973.
Commanders of the four branches of the armed forces, from left, Gen. Augusto Pinochet, Adm. Jose Toribio Merino Castro, Air Force Gen. Gustavo Leigh Guzman and Police General (Carabineros) Cesar Mendoza, who now make up the new military junta, are pictured in Santiago de Chile, Sept. 16, 1973.
© AP Photo / Santiago Llanquin
Subscribe
The region’s history is rich with stories of high-level betrayal—a mortal sin in the Catholic tradition when it involves betraying someone who entrusted you with their life, safety, or authority.

Juan Peron

legendary ‘third way’ Argentinian politician overthrown in a coup in 1955
betrayed by factions of the Armed Forces, including generals Eduardo Lonardi and Pedro Aramburu, and lower-level officers promoted by Peron
the coup thrust Argentina into decades of unrest. Peron briefly came back in a popular revolution (1973-1974). After his death, the country saw another decade of military rule (~30k killed 1976-1983 alone)

Juan Jose Torres

Bolivian socialist leader couped by exiled general Hugo Banzer in 1971
plot backed by CIA and Brazil’s military regime
Torres fled to Argentina. In 1976, he was murdered by death squads linked to Operation Condor – a US-backed campaign of violence that left ~80k dead, and saw 400k others jailed

Joao Goulart

Ardently non-aligned Brazilian politician couped in 1964, instituting a military dictatorship that lasted until the mid-80s
coup led by commanders appointed by Goulart, including former Minister of War Amaury Kruel and Army Chief of Staff Castelo Branco
Salvador Allende

Chilean socialist president ousted and killed in a bloody coup on September 11, 1973
coup led by Augusto Pinochet, whom Allende appointed as Army C-in-C just weeks earlier, resting his faith in the general’s loyalty to the constitution
tens of thousands of Chileans subsequently imprisoned, tortured, executed or forcibly disappeared

Jacobo Arbenz

Guatemalan president ousted in a CIA-backed coup in 1954 by military officer Carlos Castillo Armas to protect United Fruit Company’s property interests
army grunts demoralized by US PSYOPS; some officers joined the plot
Armas assassinated in 1957, helping to trigger a 36-year civil war killing ~200k

Francisco I. Madero

Mexican revolutionary and president betrayed and killed by General Victoriano Huerta in 1913
Madero had appointed Huerta secretary of war
Mexican Revolution continued until 1920, 2M+ killed

Hugo Chavez

elected president in 1998
in 2002, elements of the military (generals Vasquez Velasco and Manuel Rosendo), some Church leaders and the CIA backed a coup by businessman Pedro Carmona
the coup lasted just 47 hours before collapsing as Chavez’ supporters mobilized to free him
