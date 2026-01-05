https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/from-confidants-to-coup-plotters-inner-circle-betrayals-that-have-shaped-latin-american-politics-1123423050.html

From Confidants to Coup-Plotters: Inner Circle Betrayals That Have Shaped Latin American Politics

From Confidants to Coup-Plotters: Inner Circle Betrayals That Have Shaped Latin American Politics

Sputnik International

The region’s history is rich with stories of high-level betrayal—a mortal sin in the Catholic tradition when it involves betraying someone who entrusted you with their life, safety, or authority.

2026-01-05T14:07+0000

2026-01-05T14:07+0000

2026-01-05T14:07+0000

us

hugo chavez

argentina

brazil

mexico

cia

coup

coup d'etat

attempted coup

failed coup

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123423547_0:0:2653:1492_1920x0_80_0_0_e759f9788282e4934dbd2f1bab1a375f.jpg

Juan PeronJuan Jose TorresJoao GoulartSalvador AllendeJacobo ArbenzFrancisco I. MaderoHugo Chavez

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-interventions-in-latin-america--from-wwii-to-today-1123422622.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-wants-to-install-functional-protectorate-in-venezuela-here-are-its-four-components-1123421176.html

argentina

brazil

mexico

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

which latin american leaders rose to power in a coup, did us back coups in latin america, which coups did us back, do military leaders betray civilian politicians