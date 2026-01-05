https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/venezuela-invites-us-to-work-on-cooperation-program---acting-president-1123419486.html
Venezuela Invites US to Work on Cooperation Program - Acting President
Venezuela invites the US government to work together on a cooperation program focused on development, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said following a government meeting.
"We invite the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda focused on shared development within the framework of international law," she said on Telegram.
"We invite the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda focused on shared development within the framework of international law," she said on Telegram.