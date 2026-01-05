International
Venezuela Invites US to Work on Cooperation Program - Acting President
Venezuela Invites US to Work on Cooperation Program - Acting President
Sputnik International
Venezuela invites the US government to work together on a cooperation program focused on development, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said following a government meeting.
"We invite the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda focused on shared development within the framework of international law," she said on Telegram.
Venezuela Invites US to Work on Cooperation Program - Acting President

05:00 GMT 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosVenezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela invites the US government to work together on a cooperation program focused on development, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said following a government meeting.
"We invite the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda focused on shared development within the framework of international law," she said on Telegram.
Protesters gather to denounce the U.S. attack on Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas.
Analysis
US Venezuela Strikes Show White House's 'Dangerous Irrationality'
Yesterday, 05:46 GMT
