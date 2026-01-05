https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/why-didnt-venezuela-shoot-maduros-kidnappers-out-of-the-sky-expert-outlines-three-possibilities-1123426920.html

Why Didn’t Venezuela Shoot Maduro’s Kidnappers Out of the Sky? Expert Outlines Three Possibilities

Why Didn’t Venezuela Shoot Maduro’s Kidnappers Out of the Sky? Expert Outlines Three Possibilities

Sputnik International

Glowing MSM reports on the operation to capture Maduro attribute success to the US military’s super-duper high-tech weaponry, tactics, and planning. But there are other, potentially far more plausible explanations, says Egor Lidovskoy, director of St. Petersburg’s Hugo Chavez Latin American Cultural Center.

2026-01-05T18:33+0000

2026-01-05T18:33+0000

2026-01-05T18:52+0000

analysis

nicolas maduro

us

alfred de zayas

venezuela

kidnapping

attack

trojan horse

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123407025_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9a47e08726c90ae09dc2a6cd667454.jpg

Option #1“The first option is incompetence on the part of government agencies” and those responsible for Maduro’s protection, specifically in the Defense Ministry Lidovskoy told Sputnik.Option #2Maduro's betrayal is another possibility, perhaps if some officials agreed to collude with the US to give up the president in exchange for promises to profits from oil extraction if and when the Americans arrive in Venezuela.Option #3The most provocative possibility is that the kidnapping “was a Trojan Horse operation,” which would remove questions about betrayal and incompetence and explain “many inconsistencies,” Lidovskoy says.“The gist of this theory is that a US delegation accompanied by armed guards arrived at Maduro’s residence to discuss the parameters of a peace deal at a dinner, to conduct peace talks, to find common ground.”This would explain the lack of incoming fire by Venezuelan air defenses on US helicopters.US Coup Plot Lacks Key IngredientThe 2026 plot against Maduro echoes the September 11, 1973 overthrow of Chilean president Salvador Allende in the sense that it’s “a continuation…of US imperialism using unilateral, deadly force against governments that challenge its hegemony in the hemisphere,” but lacks a critical component: betrayal by the military, Venezuelanalysis editor Ricardo Vaz told Sputnik.“Allende and the Popular Unity were socialists, they prioritized sovereignty over natural resources (copper), and that was a direct challenge to US interests and influence. The same applies to Venezuela and the Bolivarian Revolution,” Vaz explained.“External pressure might lead to cracks and treason, but that is the primary issue: US imperialism,” Vaz stressed.Leaders Believe in Bolivarian Revolution, Can't Be BoughtUnlike past US-backed coups across the region, plotters in Venezuela have not found a base of support in the military to draw from to successfully overthrow the government and install a US puppet regime, renowned international law specialist and UN expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.Speaking to Venezuelan government officials repeatedly, including in his capacity as a UN independent expert, and in the years since, Zayas said what stuck out to him about these conversations was their ideological commitment and loyalty “to the tenets of the Bolivarian Revolution,” and the US’s clear inability to easily “buy” them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-drug-enforcement-administration-targeted-honduran-leader-in-addition-to-maduro-1123422902.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/hugo-chavez---leader-of-the-bolivarian-revolution-1123425592.html

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why didn't venezuela shoot down us helicopters, was maduro betrayed, did us launch trojan horse operation in venezuela