International
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela After US Attack
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-drug-enforcement-administration-targeted-honduran-leader-in-addition-to-maduro-1123422902.html
US Drug Enforcement Administration Targeted Honduran Leader in Addition to Maduro
US Drug Enforcement Administration Targeted Honduran Leader in Addition to Maduro
Sputnik International
The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which carried out the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, has in the past participated in the arrest and subsequent prosecution of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Sputnik found after reviewing agency records.
2026-01-05T13:41+0000
2026-01-05T13:41+0000
world
latin america
us
nicolas maduro
juan orlando hernandez
donald trump
venezuelan
drug enforcement agency (dea)
us drug enforcement administration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102059/89/1020598931_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_a0cb067a3170cc0cf7e7e21447bdeb33.jpg
According to the footage released by the White House on X, Maduro was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the video, DEA agents are seen escorting the Venezuelan leader, handcuffed, through the detention facility's corridor. In February 2022, Sputnik reported that, based on court records, DEA agents arrested Hernandez at his residence in coordination with Honduran police. Hernandez was later extradited to the US. Case files also revealed that DEA agents have in the past arrested other foreign officials, including former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna, businessmen linked to the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the chief of naval operations of Guinea-Bissau and other foreign political figures. The DEA has also played a central role in the capture and extradition of prominent drug lords, among them Joaquin Guzman Loera ("El Chapo") and Ismael Zambada ("El Mayo"), leaders of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia and China supported the meeting request. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-wants-to-install-functional-protectorate-in-venezuela-here-are-its-four-components-1123421176.html
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102059/89/1020598931_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_a2900f1c8ea81df7f2c90c2e5d6cf0e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us drug enforcement administration, honduran president juan orlando hernandez, venezuelan president nicolas maduro in caracas, targeted honduran leader in addition to maduro
us drug enforcement administration, honduran president juan orlando hernandez, venezuelan president nicolas maduro in caracas, targeted honduran leader in addition to maduro

US Drug Enforcement Administration Targeted Honduran Leader in Addition to Maduro

13:41 GMT 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Louis LanzanoDEA agents
DEA agents - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
© AP Photo / Louis Lanzano
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which carried out the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, has in the past participated in the arrest and subsequent prosecution of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Sputnik found after reviewing agency records.
According to the footage released by the White House on X, Maduro was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the video, DEA agents are seen escorting the Venezuelan leader, handcuffed, through the detention facility's corridor.
In February 2022, Sputnik reported that, based on court records, DEA agents arrested Hernandez at his residence in coordination with Honduran police. Hernandez was later extradited to the US.
Case files also revealed that DEA agents have in the past arrested other foreign officials, including former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna, businessmen linked to the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the chief of naval operations of Guinea-Bissau and other foreign political figures.
The DEA has also played a central role in the capture and extradition of prominent drug lords, among them Joaquin Guzman Loera ("El Chapo") and Ismael Zambada ("El Mayo"), leaders of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.
Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia and China supported the meeting request.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
An armed civilian takes part in a pro-government protest demanding the release of President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores, a day after U.S. forces captured and flew them to the United States, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2026
Analysis
US Wants to Install 'Functional Protectorate' in Venezuela: Here Are Its Four Components
11:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала