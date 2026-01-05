https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-drug-enforcement-administration-targeted-honduran-leader-in-addition-to-maduro-1123422902.html

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which carried out the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, has in the past participated in the arrest and subsequent prosecution of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Sputnik found after reviewing agency records.

According to the footage released by the White House on X, Maduro was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the video, DEA agents are seen escorting the Venezuelan leader, handcuffed, through the detention facility's corridor. In February 2022, Sputnik reported that, based on court records, DEA agents arrested Hernandez at his residence in coordination with Honduran police. Hernandez was later extradited to the US. Case files also revealed that DEA agents have in the past arrested other foreign officials, including former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna, businessmen linked to the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the chief of naval operations of Guinea-Bissau and other foreign political figures. The DEA has also played a central role in the capture and extradition of prominent drug lords, among them Joaquin Guzman Loera ("El Chapo") and Ismael Zambada ("El Mayo"), leaders of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia and China supported the meeting request. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.

