Denmark Plans to Boost Military Presence in Greenland

Denmark plans to strengthen its military presence in Greenland while also placing even greater emphasis on NATO exercises, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said

Earlier in the day, the Danish Foreign Ministry said that the parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss Danish–US relations with the participation of Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Poulsen. "We will strengthen our military presence in Greenland, but we will also place even greater emphasis on holding exercises and increasing NATO's presence … On this issue, we stand together with the Americans," Poulsen was quoted by the Danish TV2 broadcaster as saying. The Danish defense minister added that Denmark, as well as Greenland are NATO members. Following the US military intervention in Venezuela, Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted an image on X with a map of Greenland colored in the US flag, captioned "SOON." In response, Danish Ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen said that Copenhagen expected respect for the kingdom's territorial integrity. Nielsen called the image disrespectful. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security and NATO's presence in the Arctic. He has also called Canada the US' 51st state. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

