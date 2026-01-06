https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/many-mostly-cubans-killed-in-us-military-operation-in-venezuela---trump-1123432793.html

Many, Mostly Cubans, Killed in US Military Operation in Venezuela - Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged that many people were killed by US forces during the military operation in Venezuela, adding that most of them were Cubans.

"And on the other side, a lot of people were killed [in military operation in Venezuela]. Unfortunately, I say that soldiers, Cubans, mostly Cubans, but many, many killed," Trump said during his remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat.Trump Says US to Start Producing Weapons Faster, Will Be Tough on CompaniesTrump said that the United States would start producing weapons faster and adopt a stricter stance toward defense production companies.“Nobody has the quality of our weapons. The problem is we don’t produce them fast enough. We are going to start producing them much faster,” Trump said during his remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat. “We are going to be very tough on the companies.”Trump stressed that US allies want to buy the weapons but they have to wait too long to get them.Trump Promises ‘Epic’ Victory for Republican Party During Midterm ElectionsDonald Trump said he expects an epic victory for the Republican Party in the 2026 midterm elections.Trump also stated that his presidency had 12 months of unprecedented success.US Launches Fraud Probe of California - TrumpDonald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration has launched a fraud investigation into the State of California, accusing governor Gavin Newsom of making it even more corrupt than Minnesota.On Monday, Trump accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of involvement in a corruption scheme that siphoned off "tens of billions of taxpayer dollars," which he said had "destroyed the State of Minnesota." Trump also criticized Newsom, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, saying they had performed even worse. Amid the accusations, Walz announced that he would not seek reelection.On December 1, New York Post reported that the US House Oversight Committee and the US Treasury Department had launched an investigation into Walz in connection with his involvement in "massive fraud" in which Somali immigrants defrauded taxpayers of more than $1 billion.

