Trump Says Venezuelan Vice President Will Pay Higher Price Than Maduro if She Disobeys US

US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez might have to pay an even higher price than Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if she did not make the "right" decisions.

Trump said on Saturday that the US would not send troops to Venezuela if Rodriguez did what Washington wanted from her. The US leader claimed that Rodriguez was willing to cooperate with the US. "If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump said in a telephone interview with the Atlantic magazine.Trump also said that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland as the Danish island is allegedly surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships. "We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump said.The island, which is part of Denmark, a NATO ally, is allegedly "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships," the US president added.

