https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trump-says-venezuelan-vice-president-will-pay-higher-price-than-maduro-if-she-disobeys-us-1123418781.html
Trump Says Venezuelan Vice President Will Pay Higher Price Than Maduro if She Disobeys US
Trump Says Venezuelan Vice President Will Pay Higher Price Than Maduro if She Disobeys US
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez might have to pay an even higher price than Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if she did not make the "right" decisions.
2026-01-04T18:47+0000
2026-01-04T18:47+0000
2026-01-04T18:47+0000
americas
us
donald trump
nicolas maduro
delcy rodriguez
venezuela
greenland
nato
denmark
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123128193_0:40:3072:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_9f60f51ca25671c07f09ebe6e3794925.jpg
Trump said on Saturday that the US would not send troops to Venezuela if Rodriguez did what Washington wanted from her. The US leader claimed that Rodriguez was willing to cooperate with the US. "If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump said in a telephone interview with the Atlantic magazine.Trump also said that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland as the Danish island is allegedly surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships. "We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump said.The island, which is part of Denmark, a NATO ally, is allegedly "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships," the US president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trumps-team-working-on-plan-for-governing-venezuela-after-maduros-capture---reports-1123416704.html
americas
venezuela
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123128193_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5925dacdf382b9de068cd52c6b961763.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump venezuela warning, delcy rodriguez threat, nicolas maduro detention, us pressure on venezuela, trump atlantic interview, venezuela crisis news, us military operation venezuela, us foreign policy latin america, trump greenland comments, greenland us interest, russia china arctic, denmark nato greenland, trump threats international politics
donald trump venezuela warning, delcy rodriguez threat, nicolas maduro detention, us pressure on venezuela, trump atlantic interview, venezuela crisis news, us military operation venezuela, us foreign policy latin america, trump greenland comments, greenland us interest, russia china arctic, denmark nato greenland, trump threats international politics
Trump Says Venezuelan Vice President Will Pay Higher Price Than Maduro if She Disobeys US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez might have to pay an even higher price than Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if she did not make the "right" decisions.
Trump said on Saturday that the US would not send troops to Venezuela if Rodriguez did what Washington wanted from her. The US leader claimed that Rodriguez was willing to cooperate with the US.
"If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump said in a telephone interview with the Atlantic magazine.
Trump also said that the US "absolutely" needed Greenland
as the Danish island is allegedly surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships.
"We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump said.
The island, which is part of Denmark, a NATO ally, is allegedly "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships," the US president added.