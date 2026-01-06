https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/real-counter-to-us-nabbing-maduro-quit-buying-american-arms-1123431841.html

Real Counter to US Nabbing Maduro: Quit Buying American Arms

The Global Majority in Latin America, Africa, and Asia should hold the US to account by stopping purchases of US weapons, former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik.

The Global Majority in Latin America, Africa, and Asia should hold the United States to account by stopping purchases of US weapons, including F-16s, F-35s, and halting collaboration with companies like Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, and Raytheon, former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas told Sputnik."US businesses are vulnerable," he explained.He condemned the abduction of Maduro as a US “assault on civilization” and “retrogression in the idea of international peace and security.”Also, Bill Clinton bombed Yugoslavia in 1999, destroying the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade, while George W. Bush and the Coalition of the Willing invaded Iraq in 2003, which led to the death of about one million Iraqis.Additionally, Barack Obama orchestrated the 2014 coup against Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the expert recalled.

venezuela

2026

