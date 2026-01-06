https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/rubio-in-contact-with-delcy-rodriguez---trump-1123428684.html
Rubio in Contact With Delcy Rodriguez - Trump
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in contact with Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, adding that their relationship "has been very strong."
Trump said that Rubio "speaks to her fluently in Spanish" and their "relationship has been very strong."
