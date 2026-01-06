https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/rubio-in-contact-with-delcy-rodriguez---trump-1123428684.html

Rubio in Contact With Delcy Rodriguez - Trump

Rubio in Contact With Delcy Rodriguez - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in contact with Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, adding that their relationship "has been very strong."

2026-01-06T04:48+0000

2026-01-06T04:48+0000

2026-01-06T04:48+0000

americas

us

marco rubio

donald trump

venezuela

neocolonialism

colony

colonialism

imperialism

us imperialism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428978_0:28:3071:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_16c05844b0874e5a120fb0022a911fa4.jpg

Trump said that Rubio "speaks to her fluently in Spanish" and their "relationship has been very strong."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/trump-declares-he-is-in-charge-of-venezuelas-future-1123428582.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-maduro spat, maduro abduction, us-venezuela war, us attack, us aggression, us strike, us invasion, us incursion, nicolas maduro, venezuelan leader, hegemony, us hegemony, delcy rodriguez, acting president, colonial governor, us colony, american colony, territorial expansion, natural resources, venezuelan oil