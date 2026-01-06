International
Rubio in Contact With Delcy Rodriguez - Trump
Rubio in Contact With Delcy Rodriguez - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in contact with Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, adding that their relationship "has been very strong."
Trump said that Rubio "speaks to her fluently in Spanish" and their "relationship has been very strong."
Rubio in Contact With Delcy Rodriguez - Trump

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez holds up a copy of the Venezuela National Constitution
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in contact with Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez, adding that their relationship "has been very strong."
Trump said that Rubio "speaks to her fluently in Spanish" and their "relationship has been very strong."
