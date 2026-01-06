https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/trump-declares-he-is-in-charge-of-venezuelas-future-1123428582.html
Trump Declares He Is in Charge of Venezuela's Future
US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that he is ultimately in charge of the further developments in Venezuela.
"Me," he said when asked the question. Trump also said that no elections would be held in Venezuela within the next 30 days.
04:41 GMT 06.01.2026 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 06.01.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that he is ultimately in charge of the further developments in Venezuela.
"We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote... No, it’s going to take a period of time. We have to nurse the country back to health," the president added.