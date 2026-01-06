https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/trump-declares-he-is-in-charge-of-venezuelas-future-1123428582.html

Trump Declares He Is in Charge of Venezuela's Future

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that he is ultimately in charge of the further developments in Venezuela.

"Me," he said when asked the question. Trump also said that no elections would be held in Venezuela within the next 30 days.

