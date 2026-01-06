https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/shooting-in-central-caracas-caused-by-unidentified-drones---source-1123429426.html

Shooting in Central Caracas Caused by Unidentified Drones - Source

Shooting in Central Caracas Caused by Unidentified Drones - Source

The shooting incident near the presidential palace in Venezuela’s Caracas was caused by unregistered drones, a government source said.

On Monday, gunfire was heard near the presidential palace, the BNO News reported. A Sputnik correspondent who later visited the area reported that the gunfire had ceased to be heard and that security had been strengthened.

