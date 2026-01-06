https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/shooting-in-central-caracas-caused-by-unidentified-drones---source-1123429426.html
Shooting in Central Caracas Caused by Unidentified Drones - Source
Sputnik International
The shooting incident near the presidential palace in Venezuela’s Caracas was caused by unregistered drones, a government source said.
On Monday, gunfire was heard near the presidential palace, the BNO News reported. A Sputnik correspondent who later visited the area reported that the gunfire had ceased to be heard and that security had been strengthened.
"What happened in central Caracas was caused by drones flying over the area without permission and warning shots fired by police. There was no confrontation, and the entire country is in a state of complete calm," the source said.