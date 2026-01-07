https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/nearly-40-eu-lawmakers-urge-commission-to-condemn-us-for-actions-in-venezuela-1123434709.html
Nearly 40 EU Lawmakers Urge Commission to Condemn US for Actions in Venezuela
Thirty-seven members of the European Parliament demanded that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemn US President Donald Trump for his operation in Venezuela, a statement from Danilo Della Valle, a member of the EU Parliament from the Italian opposition Five Star Movement party, read.
Thirty-seven members of the European Parliament demanded that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemn US President Donald Trump for his operation in Venezuela, a statement from Danilo Della Valle, a member of the EU Parliament from the Italian opposition Five Star Movement party, read. He said in the statement seen by Sputnik that European institutions should coordinate with member states to initiate an extraordinary UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela, rather than expressing approval for US authoritarian actions. At the same time, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel said in a letter to the country's parliament that the US operation in Venezuela raises questions about its compliance with international law.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
He said in the statement seen by Sputnik that European institutions should coordinate with member states to initiate an extraordinary UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela, rather than expressing approval for US authoritarian actions.
At the same time, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel said in a letter to the country's parliament that the US operation in Venezuela raises questions about its compliance with international law.