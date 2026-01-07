International
Над аэропортом Ла-Карлота поднимается дым после взрывов и пролетов низколетящих самолетов в Каракасе, Венесуэла - Sputnik International, 1920
US-Venezuela Row
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/nearly-40-eu-lawmakers-urge-commission-to-condemn-us-for-actions-in-venezuela-1123434709.html
Nearly 40 EU Lawmakers Urge Commission to Condemn US for Actions in Venezuela
Nearly 40 EU Lawmakers Urge Commission to Condemn US for Actions in Venezuela
Sputnik International
Thirty-seven members of the European Parliament demanded that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemn US President Donald Trump for his operation in Venezuela, a statement from Danilo Della Valle, a member of the EU Parliament from the Italian opposition Five Star Movement party, read.
2026-01-07T06:23+0000
2026-01-07T06:23+0000
us-venezuela row
nicolas maduro
ursula von der leyen
donald trump
venezuela
european union (eu)
european parliament
european commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082174275_0:0:1080:608_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a6dc225964f64ab508586d18f163ac.png
Thirty-seven members of the European Parliament demanded that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemn US President Donald Trump for his operation in Venezuela, a statement from Danilo Della Valle, a member of the EU Parliament from the Italian opposition Five Star Movement party, read. He said in the statement seen by Sputnik that European institutions should coordinate with member states to initiate an extraordinary UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela, rather than expressing approval for US authoritarian actions. At the same time, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel said in a letter to the country's parliament that the US operation in Venezuela raises questions about its compliance with international law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/finding-judas-anglo-saxons-go-to-modus-operandi-in-latin-american-regime-change-ops-1123431021.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082174275_135:0:946:608_1920x0_80_0_0_dc951d978c523f3df7a211ac15578a6b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
thirty-seven members of the european parliament demanded that european commission president ursula von der leyen and eu foreign policy chief kaja kallas condemn us president donald trump for his operation in venezuela, a statement from danilo della valle, a member of the eu parliament from the italian opposition five star movement party, read.
thirty-seven members of the european parliament demanded that european commission president ursula von der leyen and eu foreign policy chief kaja kallas condemn us president donald trump for his operation in venezuela, a statement from danilo della valle, a member of the eu parliament from the italian opposition five star movement party, read.

Nearly 40 EU Lawmakers Urge Commission to Condemn US for Actions in Venezuela

06:23 GMT 07.01.2026
© Photo : Twitter / @CancilleriaVEVenezuelan Foreign MInister Jorge Arreaza hands EU ambassador Isabel Brilhante a notice giving her 72 hours to leave Venezuela.
Venezuelan Foreign MInister Jorge Arreaza hands EU ambassador Isabel Brilhante a notice giving her 72 hours to leave Venezuela. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2026
© Photo : Twitter / @CancilleriaVE
Subscribe
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Thirty-seven members of the European Parliament demanded that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemn US President Donald Trump for his operation in Venezuela, a statement from Danilo Della Valle, a member of the EU Parliament from the Italian opposition Five Star Movement party, read.
He said in the statement seen by Sputnik that European institutions should coordinate with member states to initiate an extraordinary UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela, rather than expressing approval for US authoritarian actions.
At the same time, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel said in a letter to the country's parliament that the US operation in Venezuela raises questions about its compliance with international law.
In this Aug. 23, 1973 file photo, Chilean Gen. Augusto Pinochet, left, and President Salvador Allende, attend a ceremony naming Pinochet as commander in chief of the Army. Chile marks the 45th anniversary of the coup led by Pinochet overthrowing Allende, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2026
Analysis
Finding Judas: Anglo-Saxons’ Go-To Modus Operandi in Latin American Regime Change Ops
Yesterday, 11:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала