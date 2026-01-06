Finding Judas: Anglo-Saxons’ Go-To Modus Operandi in Latin American Regime Change Ops
“Traitors can always be found in every country, but the Anglo-Saxon modus operandi of foreign policy allows them to have a much greater chance of success,” Peru-based geopolitical analyst Nicolas Takayama Constantini told Sputnik, commenting on the history of US meddling in the region amid the slow-motion coup attempt in Venezuela.
“If someone tries to find and bribe politicians or military officers, they will find them in every single country,” Constantini said, pointing to the case of Salvador Allende and Augusto Pinochet in Chile in 1973 as a paradigmatic example.
“Latin American history repeatedly shows that external intervention only succeeds when internal trust is broken first,” the observer emphasized, recalling that Pinochet had been appointed by Allende just weeks before betraying him.
“Not only from a Catholic perspective, but also from a patriotic one and one based on love for the people, betraying a legitimately granted trust constitutes a grave moral failing. For this reason, Pinochet is remembered not only as a dictator, but also a traitor, associated with perjury, broken oaths and moral corruption,” together with his extrajudicial killings, disappearances and other crimes.
Regionally, “because Latin American political culture, shaped by Catholic social doctrine, does not conceive of power as morally neutral, but rather as a delegated administration, and when elites violate this stewardship, they are breaking the moral pact with society,” Constantini explained.
"The Catholic tradition in Latin America has been important, but it is not the sole political guide in the region. Betrayals stem from various factors, including contracts, alliances, and collaborations with foreign interests. Currently, for example, many Latin American military personnel receive training courses in the US on a regular basis, and there is ongoing contact with US intelligence. The US funds these activities to monitor and secure the loyalty of certain military groups in each country when necessary. This is not new in Latin America or in other regions such as Africa or West Asia," the observer summed up.