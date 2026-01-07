International
Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox believers, calling the holiday a source of “light, kindness and love” that brings hope and connects people to spiritual traditions passed down through generations.
In his message, Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations for their role in strengthening social unity, preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage, and supporting the spiritual and moral upbringing of youth. He also noted the importance of charitable work, care for those in need, and support for participants and veterans of the special military operation, as well as efforts to promote interfaith and interethnic harmony.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late on Tuesday night that Putin was attending a Christmas service at one of the churches in the Moscow Region. The Kremlin later specified on Telegram that Putin attended an Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of Great Martyr St. George the Victorious. Putin added that Russian soldiers, as if entrusted by the Lord, have always fulfilled the sacred mission of defending the Motherland and its people. The Russian president added that he was certain that representatives of other faiths and confessions were sharing the joy with the Orthodox people, just like all Russians rejoice together in common victories.
04:52 GMT 07.01.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of Great Martyr St. George the Victorious
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President Vladimir Putin extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox believers, calling the holiday a source of “light, kindness and love” that brings hope and connects people to spiritual traditions passed down through generations.
In his message, Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations for their role in strengthening social unity, preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage, and supporting the spiritual and moral upbringing of youth. He also noted the importance of charitable work, care for those in need, and support for participants and veterans of the special military operation, as well as efforts to promote interfaith and interethnic harmony.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late on Tuesday night that Putin was attending a Christmas service at one of the churches in the Moscow Region. The Kremlin later specified on Telegram that Putin attended an Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of Great Martyr St. George the Victorious.

"Dear friends, I congratulate you on the Nativity of Christ. I want to first address the youngest audience of today's service. I want to say that you can rightfully be proud of your fathers, your mothers, and, as always in our country, in Russia, we are proud of our soldiers," Putin said.

Putin added that Russian soldiers, as if entrusted by the Lord, have always fulfilled the sacred mission of defending the Motherland and its people.
"I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I wish you good luck and your Guardian Angel to always be with you. Thank you for your service to the Motherland. Happy holidays," Putin said.
The Russian president added that he was certain that representatives of other faiths and confessions were sharing the joy with the Orthodox people, just like all Russians rejoice together in common victories.
