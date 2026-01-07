https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/putin-congratulates-orthodox-christians-on-christmas-1123434026.html

Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas

Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin extended Christmas greetings to Orthodox believers, calling the holiday a source of “light, kindness and love” that brings hope and connects people to spiritual traditions passed down through generations.

2026-01-07T04:52+0000

2026-01-07T04:52+0000

2026-01-07T04:52+0000

russia

russia

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

kremlin

orthodox

russian orthodox church

christmas

orthodox christmas

christmas mass

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123434316_0:0:3100:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_f0e07af1c8af337e34c99e6cbd7b27e3.jpg

In his message, Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations for their role in strengthening social unity, preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage, and supporting the spiritual and moral upbringing of youth. He also noted the importance of charitable work, care for those in need, and support for participants and veterans of the special military operation, as well as efforts to promote interfaith and interethnic harmony.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late on Tuesday night that Putin was attending a Christmas service at one of the churches in the Moscow Region. The Kremlin later specified on Telegram that Putin attended an Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of Great Martyr St. George the Victorious. Putin added that Russian soldiers, as if entrusted by the Lord, have always fulfilled the sacred mission of defending the Motherland and its people. The Russian president added that he was certain that representatives of other faiths and confessions were sharing the joy with the Orthodox people, just like all Russians rejoice together in common victories.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/ukraine-destroys-new-jerusalem-church-in-belgorod-region-1121929080.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

christmas, christians, orthodox christianity, russian orthodox, russian orthodox church, orthodox christians, orthodox christmas