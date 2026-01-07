https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/russia-demands-us-ensure-dignified-treatment-of-russian-citizens-among-marinera-crew-1123436641.html
Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew
Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring the reports about the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by the US military in the North Atlantic and, given information about Russian citizens among its crew, demands that they receive dignified treatment.
2026-01-07T16:19+0000
2026-01-07T16:19+0000
2026-01-07T16:19+0000
world
russia
russian foreign ministry
us
tanker
oil tanker
us military
us military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was "closely monitoring reports about the landing by US military personnel on the tanker Marinera, which was sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-boarding-of-marinera-vessel-in-open-waters-violates-un-convention--russias-transport-ministry-1123436493.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia demands us, treatment of russian citizens among marinera crew, marinera tanker by the us military in the north atlantic
russia demands us, treatment of russian citizens among marinera crew, marinera tanker by the us military in the north atlantic
Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring the reports about the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by the US military in the North Atlantic and, given information about Russian citizens among its crew, demands that they receive dignified treatment.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was "closely monitoring reports about the landing by US military personnel
on the tanker Marinera, which was sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic."
"Considering incoming information about the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the American side ensure humane and dignified treatment of them, strictly observe their rights and interests, and not obstruct their swift return to their homeland," the foreign ministry stated.