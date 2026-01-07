International
Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew
Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew
The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring the reports about the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by the US military in the North Atlantic and, given information about Russian citizens among its crew, demands that they receive dignified treatment.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was "closely monitoring reports about the landing by US military personnel on the tanker Marinera, which was sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic."
Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew

16:19 GMT 07.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring the reports about the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by the US military in the North Atlantic and, given information about Russian citizens among its crew, demands that they receive dignified treatment.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was "closely monitoring reports about the landing by US military personnel on the tanker Marinera, which was sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic."
"Considering incoming information about the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the American side ensure humane and dignified treatment of them, strictly observe their rights and interests, and not obstruct their swift return to their homeland," the foreign ministry stated.
