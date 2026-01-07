https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/russia-demands-us-ensure-dignified-treatment-of-russian-citizens-among-marinera-crew-1123436641.html

Russia Demands US Ensure Dignified Treatment of Russian Citizens Among Marinera Crew

The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it was monitoring the reports about the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker by the US military in the North Atlantic and, given information about Russian citizens among its crew, demands that they receive dignified treatment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was "closely monitoring reports about the landing by US military personnel on the tanker Marinera, which was sailing under the Russian flag in the North Atlantic."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-boarding-of-marinera-vessel-in-open-waters-violates-un-convention--russias-transport-ministry-1123436493.html

