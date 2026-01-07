https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-boarding-of-marinera-vessel-in-open-waters-violates-un-convention--russias-transport-ministry-1123436493.html

US Boarding of Marinera Vessel in Open Waters Violates UN Convention – Russia's Transport Ministry

US navy forces boarded the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera at around 12:00 GMT, after which the contact with the vessel was lost, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today around 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, in open seas outside the territorial waters of any state, US navy forces boarded the vessel, and the contact with the ship was lost," the ministry said in a statement.On December 24, 2025, Marinera received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag, issued on the basis of Russian legislation and norms of international law, the ministry added.

