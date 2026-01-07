https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-boarding-of-marinera-vessel-in-open-waters-violates-un-convention--russias-transport-ministry-1123436493.html
US Boarding of Marinera Vessel in Open Waters Violates UN Convention – Russia's Transport Ministry
US navy forces boarded the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera at around 12:00 GMT, after which the contact with the vessel was lost, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Today around 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, in open seas outside the territorial waters of any state, US navy forces boarded the vessel, and the contact with the ship was lost," the ministry said in a statement.On December 24, 2025, Marinera received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag, issued on the basis of Russian legislation and norms of international law, the ministry added.
"Today around 3:00 p.m. Moscow time, in open seas outside the territorial waters
of any state, US navy forces boarded the vessel, and the contact with the ship was lost," the ministry said in a statement.
On December 24, 2025, Marinera received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian flag, issued on the basis of Russian legislation and norms of international law, the ministry added.
"In accordance with the norms of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies on the high seas, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered under the jurisdiction of other states," the ministry said.
