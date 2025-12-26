https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/interception-of-venezuelan-tankers-by-us-could-pose-security-risks---chinese-ministry-1123366378.html
Interception of Venezuelan Tankers by US Could Pose Security Risks - Chinese Ministry
Interception of Venezuelan Tankers by US Could Pose Security Risks - Chinese Ministry
China opposes the blockade of Venezuelan oil and the seizure of tankers, as these actions could pose security risks, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said.
She also noted that China firmly opposes the abuse of unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction." The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while saying that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China opposes the blockade of Venezuelan oil and the seizure of tankers, as these actions could pose security risks, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said.
"The arbitrary interception of other countries' tankers could not only disrupt the functioning of the international energy market, but also pose other security risks," He said on Thursday.
She also noted that China firmly opposes the abuse of unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction."
"Venezuela and other countries have every right to conduct trade and economic cooperation within the framework of international law – this is normal, reasonable, and legal, and such a right must be respected," she added.
On December 17, US President Donald Trump declared the Venezuelan government a "foreign terrorist organization" and announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers bound to and from Venezuela. He added that the US will not allow "a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets, all of which must be returned to the United States."
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts.
In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while saying that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation
aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.