Interception of Venezuelan Tankers by US Could Pose Security Risks - Chinese Ministry

Interception of Venezuelan Tankers by US Could Pose Security Risks - Chinese Ministry

China opposes the blockade of Venezuelan oil and the seizure of tankers, as these actions could pose security risks, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said.

2025-12-26T10:04+0000

She also noted that China firmly opposes the abuse of unilateral sanctions and so-called "long-arm jurisdiction." The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. Since early September, Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while saying that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.

