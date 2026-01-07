International
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
US Demands Venezuela Cut Ties With Russia, China, Iran, Cuba — Reports
The United States is demanding that the Venezuelan government renounce cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba, the ABC News broadcaster reported, citing sources.
The Trump administration has reportedly told Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez that Caracas must meet White House demands before being allowed to pump more oil, ABC News reported, citing three people familiar with the plan.According to ABC News, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing that Washington believes it can apply pressure because Venezuela’s oil tankers are already full, and that the US estimates Caracas has only “a couple of weeks” before it could face financial insolvency without selling its oil reserves.The White House did not dispute the reporting and said the president is focused on “exerting maximum leverage” and ensuring cooperation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is demanding that the Venezuelan government renounce cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba, the ABC News broadcaster reported, citing sources.
The Trump administration has reportedly told Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez that Caracas must meet White House demands before being allowed to pump more oil, ABC News reported, citing three people familiar with the plan.
“First, the country must kick out China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and sever economic ties,” the sources said.
“Second, Venezuela must agree to partner exclusively with the US on oil production and favor America when selling heavy crude oil,” they added.
According to ABC News, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing that Washington believes it can apply pressure because Venezuela’s oil tankers are already full, and that the US estimates Caracas has only “a couple of weeks” before it could face financial insolvency without selling its oil reserves.
“The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to go to Havana,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker told the outlet.
The White House did not dispute the reporting and said the president is focused on “exerting maximum leverage” and ensuring cooperation.
