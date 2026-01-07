https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-demands-venezuela-cut-ties-with-russia-china-iran-cuba--reports-1123433299.html

US Demands Venezuela Cut Ties With Russia, China, Iran, Cuba — Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is demanding that the Venezuelan government renounce cooperation with Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba, the ABC News broadcaster reported, citing sources.

The Trump administration has reportedly told Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez that Caracas must meet White House demands before being allowed to pump more oil, ABC News reported, citing three people familiar with the plan.According to ABC News, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing that Washington believes it can apply pressure because Venezuela’s oil tankers are already full, and that the US estimates Caracas has only “a couple of weeks” before it could face financial insolvency without selling its oil reserves.The White House did not dispute the reporting and said the president is focused on “exerting maximum leverage” and ensuring cooperation.

