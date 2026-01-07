International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-deploys-military-aircraft-to-uk-amid-militarization-concerns-1123435158.html
US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns
US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns
Sputnik International
The US has deployed 14 C-17 Globemaster transport planes and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider helicopters to airbases in the UK, although the British Ministry of Defense declined to comment on this information, according to The Times.
2026-01-07T07:30+0000
2026-01-07T07:30+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
british ministry of defense
raf (uk)
c-17 globemaster
us
aircraft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105406/43/1054064352_0:21:5760:3261_1920x0_80_0_0_6f02d0702a1eda4d7820875d757366a1.jpg
"A fleet of at least 14 C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed at three RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire since Saturday," the publication reports. According to the newspaper, the Globemaster aircraft may have carried at least five MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and one MH-47G Chinook, used in special operations. The Times notes that the bases receiving the aircraft are jointly used by the Royal Air Force and the US Air Force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/us-deploys-uss-gerald-ford-carrier-strike-group-to-southern-command-area---pentagon-1123011362.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105406/43/1054064352_692:0:5068:3282_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8108f37d3178a88b02ca7a34b5d144.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us deploys military aircraft, militarization concerns, ac-130j ghostrider helicopters, c-17 globemaster transport planes
us deploys military aircraft, militarization concerns, ac-130j ghostrider helicopters, c-17 globemaster transport planes

US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns

07:30 GMT 07.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mic SmithAn Air Force C-17 Globemaster, made by Boeing, prepares to land at Charleston International Airport at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, March 31, 2017
An Air Force C-17 Globemaster, made by Boeing, prepares to land at Charleston International Airport at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, March 31, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mic Smith
Subscribe
The US has deployed 14 C-17 Globemaster transport planes and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider helicopters to airbases in the UK, although the British Ministry of Defense declined to comment on this information, according to The Times.
"A fleet of at least 14 C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed at three RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire since Saturday," the publication reports.
According to the newspaper, the Globemaster aircraft may have carried at least five MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and one MH-47G Chinook, used in special operations.
The Times notes that the bases receiving the aircraft are jointly used by the Royal Air Force and the US Air Force.
The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78 and the USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) conduct a refueling-at-sea in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2025
Americas
US Deploys USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group to Southern Command Area - Pentagon
24 October 2025, 16:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала