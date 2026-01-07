https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-deploys-military-aircraft-to-uk-amid-militarization-concerns-1123435158.html
US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns
US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns
Sputnik International
The US has deployed 14 C-17 Globemaster transport planes and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider helicopters to airbases in the UK, although the British Ministry of Defense declined to comment on this information, according to The Times.
2026-01-07T07:30+0000
2026-01-07T07:30+0000
2026-01-07T07:30+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
british ministry of defense
raf (uk)
c-17 globemaster
us
aircraft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105406/43/1054064352_0:21:5760:3261_1920x0_80_0_0_6f02d0702a1eda4d7820875d757366a1.jpg
"A fleet of at least 14 C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed at three RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire since Saturday," the publication reports. According to the newspaper, the Globemaster aircraft may have carried at least five MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and one MH-47G Chinook, used in special operations. The Times notes that the bases receiving the aircraft are jointly used by the Royal Air Force and the US Air Force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/us-deploys-uss-gerald-ford-carrier-strike-group-to-southern-command-area---pentagon-1123011362.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105406/43/1054064352_692:0:5068:3282_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8108f37d3178a88b02ca7a34b5d144.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us deploys military aircraft, militarization concerns, ac-130j ghostrider helicopters, c-17 globemaster transport planes
us deploys military aircraft, militarization concerns, ac-130j ghostrider helicopters, c-17 globemaster transport planes
US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns
The US has deployed 14 C-17 Globemaster transport planes and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider helicopters to airbases in the UK, although the British Ministry of Defense declined to comment on this information, according to The Times.
"A fleet of at least 14 C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed at three RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire since Saturday," the publication reports.
According to the newspaper, the Globemaster aircraft may have carried at least five MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and one MH-47G Chinook
, used in special operations.
The Times notes that the bases receiving the aircraft are jointly used by the Royal Air Force and the US Air Force.
24 October 2025, 16:53 GMT