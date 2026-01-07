https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-deploys-military-aircraft-to-uk-amid-militarization-concerns-1123435158.html

US Deploys Military Aircraft to UK Amid Militarization Concerns

The US has deployed 14 C-17 Globemaster transport planes and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider helicopters to airbases in the UK, although the British Ministry of Defense declined to comment on this information, according to The Times.

"A fleet of at least 14 C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two heavily armed AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed at three RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire since Saturday," the publication reports. According to the newspaper, the Globemaster aircraft may have carried at least five MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and one MH-47G Chinook, used in special operations. The Times notes that the bases receiving the aircraft are jointly used by the Royal Air Force and the US Air Force.

