US Refuses to Sign Declaration of Coalition of Willing on Guarantees for Ukraine - Reports

US Refuses to Sign Declaration of Coalition of Willing on Guarantees for Ukraine - Reports

The United States did not sign the declaration on security guarantees for Kiev, adopted following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Politico reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine, including the formation of a multinational force. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also participated in the meeting. It was initially expected that Washington would sign a declaration following the meeting, however, details of US participation in the multinational mission in Ukraine were removed from an earlier draft of the meeting's final statement, which said that the US would commit to supporting the mission in the event of an attack, the media reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiating. Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking as a result of the Russian armed forces' offensive actions, he noted.

