https://sputnikglobe.com/20260107/us-refuses-to-sign-declaration-of-coalition-of-willing-on-guarantees-for-ukraine---reports-1123435281.html
US Refuses to Sign Declaration of Coalition of Willing on Guarantees for Ukraine - Reports
US Refuses to Sign Declaration of Coalition of Willing on Guarantees for Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States did not sign the declaration on security guarantees for Kiev, adopted following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Politico reported on Wednesday.
2026-01-07T08:23+0000
2026-01-07T08:23+0000
2026-01-07T08:23+0000
world
us
donald trump
steve witkoff
ukraine
kiev
paris
security guarantees
guarantees
peace
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af816caae45176f1630e278ee8667ff5.jpg
On Tuesday, a high-level meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine, including the formation of a multinational force. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also participated in the meeting. It was initially expected that Washington would sign a declaration following the meeting, however, details of US participation in the multinational mission in Ukraine were removed from an earlier draft of the meeting's final statement, which said that the US would commit to supporting the mission in the event of an attack, the media reported. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiating. Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking as a result of the Russian armed forces' offensive actions, he noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/peace-priority-legal-guarantees-needed-to-solve-ukraine-conflicts-root-causes--lavrov-to-sputnik-1123385141.html
ukraine
kiev
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b390c69ef7a4c6c8ceb156a9b9ab596c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us refuses to sign declaration, coalition of willing on guarantees for ukraine, declaration on security guarantees
us refuses to sign declaration, coalition of willing on guarantees for ukraine, declaration on security guarantees
US Refuses to Sign Declaration of Coalition of Willing on Guarantees for Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States did not sign the declaration on security guarantees for Kiev, adopted following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, media reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a high-level meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine, including the formation of a multinational force. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also participated in the meeting.
It was initially expected that Washington would sign a declaration following the meeting, however, details of US participation in the multinational mission in Ukraine
were removed from an earlier draft of the meeting's final statement, which said that the US would commit to supporting the mission in the event of an attack, the media reported.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Kiev must make a decision and begin negotiating. Kiev's freedom of decision-making is shrinking as a result of the Russian armed forces' offensive actions, he noted.
30 December 2025, 00:05 GMT