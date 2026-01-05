https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/trump-believes-us-to-get-back-money-invested-in-ukraine-through-minerals-deal-1123420942.html
Trump Believes US to Get Back Money Invested in Ukraine Through Minerals Deal
Trump Believes US to Get Back Money Invested in Ukraine Through Minerals Deal
US President Donald Trump believes the US will recoup a significant portion of the money invested in Ukraine through the minerals deal with Kiev.
"I got a lot of it [money spent on Ukraine] back because we did a rare earth deal, and we'll going to get a lot of that money back, maybe all of that money, maybe even more than all of it," he told reporters.On April 30, US President Donald Trump secured an agreement with Kiev to launch the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is entitled to 50% of the royalties and license fees generated by Ukraine's natural resource projects.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump believes the US will recoup a significant portion of the money invested in Ukraine through the minerals deal with Kiev.
"I got a lot of it [money spent on Ukraine] back because we did a rare earth deal, and we'll going to get a lot of that money back, maybe all of that money, maybe even more than all of it," he told reporters.
On April 30, US President Donald Trump secured an agreement with Kiev to launch the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is entitled to 50% of the royalties and license fees generated by Ukraine’s natural resource projects
