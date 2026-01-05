https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/trump-believes-us-to-get-back-money-invested-in-ukraine-through-minerals-deal-1123420942.html

Trump Believes US to Get Back Money Invested in Ukraine Through Minerals Deal

Trump Believes US to Get Back Money Invested in Ukraine Through Minerals Deal

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump believes the US will recoup a significant portion of the money invested in Ukraine through the minerals deal with Kiev.

2026-01-05T09:32+0000

2026-01-05T09:32+0000

2026-01-05T09:32+0000

world

donald trump

us

ukraine

kiev

mineral resources

resolution

natural resources

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d497c55dcfd7834708469fb5badfa49b.jpg

"I got a lot of it [money spent on Ukraine] back because we did a rare earth deal, and we'll going to get a lot of that money back, maybe all of that money, maybe even more than all of it," he told reporters.On April 30, US President Donald Trump secured an agreement with Kiev to launch the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which is entitled to 50% of the royalties and license fees generated by Ukraine’s natural resource projects.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250406/west-alarmed-about-ukraine-losing-grip-of-its-critically-important-resources--media--1121746776.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us to get back money invested in ukraine, ukraine through the minerals deal with kiev, significant portion of the money