Hungary Rejects EU's Decisions Aimed at Confrontation With Russia - Szijjarto
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary rejects the European Union's decisions aimed at confrontation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
On Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing held a top-level meeting in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the final document, the Coalition agreed to continue long-term military support for Ukraine, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.
2026
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_184:0:1333:862_1920x0_80_0_0_4336b60df4268600112e2da8cd39e8cd.jpg
On Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing held a top-level meeting in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the final document, the Coalition agreed to continue long-term military support for Ukraine, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.
"By seeking to increase their military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the danger of a direct war against Russia... We will continue to support peace talks, we support consultations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and we reject Brussels' latest pro-war decision," MTI quoted Szijjarto as saying.
31 December 2025, 18:32 GMT