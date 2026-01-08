https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/hungary-rejects-eus-decisions-aimed-at-confrontation-with-russia---szijjarto-1123438158.html

Hungary Rejects EU's Decisions Aimed at Confrontation With Russia - Szijjarto

Hungary Rejects EU's Decisions Aimed at Confrontation With Russia - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary rejects the European Union's decisions aimed at confrontation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

On Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing held a top-level meeting in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the final document, the Coalition agreed to continue long-term military support for Ukraine, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

