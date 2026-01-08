International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/hungary-rejects-eus-decisions-aimed-at-confrontation-with-russia---szijjarto-1123438158.html
Hungary Rejects EU's Decisions Aimed at Confrontation With Russia - Szijjarto
Hungary Rejects EU's Decisions Aimed at Confrontation With Russia - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary rejects the European Union's decisions aimed at confrontation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
2026-01-08T06:39+0000
2026-01-08T06:39+0000
world
hungary
brussels
ukraine
russia
peter szijjarto
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_0:0:1344:756_1920x0_80_0_0_d2aa7b9e59d8614ca03fe91a0304d85b.jpg
On Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing held a top-level meeting in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the final document, the Coalition agreed to continue long-term military support for Ukraine, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251231/hungary-wont-be-dragged-by-eu-into-the-ukrainian-conflict---orban-1123397716.html
hungary
brussels
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_184:0:1333:862_1920x0_80_0_0_4336b60df4268600112e2da8cd39e8cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary russia ties, hungary eu relations, hungary and ukrainian crisis
hungary russia ties, hungary eu relations, hungary and ukrainian crisis

Hungary Rejects EU's Decisions Aimed at Confrontation With Russia - Szijjarto

06:39 GMT 08.01.2026
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2026
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary rejects the European Union's decisions aimed at confrontation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
On Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing held a top-level meeting in Paris to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine. According to the final document, the Coalition agreed to continue long-term military support for Ukraine, with leaders signing a declaration of intent to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.
"By seeking to increase their military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the danger of a direct war against Russia... We will continue to support peace talks, we support consultations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and we reject Brussels' latest pro-war decision," MTI quoted Szijjarto as saying.
Hungary won’t be dragged by EU into Ukraine conflict - Orban - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2025
World
Hungary Won’t Be Dragged by EU Into the Ukrainian Conflict - Orban
31 December 2025, 18:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала