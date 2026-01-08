https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/rep-luna-invites-russian-duma-members-to-washington-for-talks-1123437221.html
Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks
Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks
Sputnik International
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she received State Department authorization for four members of the State Duma to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress for discussions related to Ukraine conflict settlement and other issues.
2026-01-08T05:00+0000
2026-01-08T05:00+0000
2026-01-08T05:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
anna paulina luna
russia
washington
state duma
us congress
congress
ukraine crisis
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/08/1123437387_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_225d58545f26fc10a0ea731d9cfe0a37.jpg
"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks, etc., and have extended a formal invitation to those members to meet with us here in Washington, D.C., later this month," Luna said on X on Wednesday. Luna also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his assistance in this matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/08/1123437387_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6296693b43e2c7de3fbca98c1b5df4a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peace talks, us-russia dialogue, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, russian lawmakers, russian parliament, us parliament, us congress, russia-us talks
peace talks, us-russia dialogue, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, russian lawmakers, russian parliament, us parliament, us congress, russia-us talks
Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she received State Department authorization for four members of the State Duma to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress for discussions related to Ukraine conflict settlement and other issues.
"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks, etc., and have extended a formal invitation to those members to meet with us here in Washington, D.C., later this month," Luna said on X on Wednesday.
Luna also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his assistance in this matter.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT