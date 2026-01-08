International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/rep-luna-invites-russian-duma-members-to-washington-for-talks-1123437221.html
Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks
Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks
Sputnik International
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she received State Department authorization for four members of the State Duma to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress for discussions related to Ukraine conflict settlement and other issues.
2026-01-08T05:00+0000
2026-01-08T05:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
anna paulina luna
russia
washington
state duma
us congress
congress
ukraine crisis
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/08/1123437387_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_225d58545f26fc10a0ea731d9cfe0a37.jpg
"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks, etc., and have extended a formal invitation to those members to meet with us here in Washington, D.C., later this month," Luna said on X on Wednesday. Luna also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his assistance in this matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/08/1123437387_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6296693b43e2c7de3fbca98c1b5df4a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
peace talks, us-russia dialogue, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, russian lawmakers, russian parliament, us parliament, us congress, russia-us talks
peace talks, us-russia dialogue, ukraine war, russia-ukraine war, war of attrition, russian lawmakers, russian parliament, us parliament, us congress, russia-us talks

Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks

05:00 GMT 08.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinRep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Phoenix
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Phoenix - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she received State Department authorization for four members of the State Duma to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress for discussions related to Ukraine conflict settlement and other issues.
"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks, etc., and have extended a formal invitation to those members to meet with us here in Washington, D.C., later this month," Luna said on X on Wednesday.
Luna also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his assistance in this matter.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала