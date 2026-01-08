https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/rep-luna-invites-russian-duma-members-to-washington-for-talks-1123437221.html

Rep. Luna Invites Russian Duma Members to Washington for Talks

US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said she received State Department authorization for four members of the State Duma to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress for discussions related to Ukraine conflict settlement and other issues.

"I have received authorization from the State Department for four members from the Russian Duma to come meet with members of Congress regarding peace talks, etc., and have extended a formal invitation to those members to meet with us here in Washington, D.C., later this month," Luna said on X on Wednesday. Luna also thanked Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his assistance in this matter.

