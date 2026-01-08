https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/russian-troops-start-to-receive-ultra-hard-anti-drone-ammunition---rostec-1123439527.html
Russian Troops Start to Receive Ultra-Hard Anti-Drone Ammunition - Rostec
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have begun to receive IGLA 100 ammunition with shot based on an ultra-hard alloy of tungsten, nickel, and iron for combating FPV drones, Russian state corporation Rostec said on Thursday.
"Currently, IGLA 100 ammunition is already being supplied to the troops. Serial production of anti-drone ammunition in 12-gauge under this brand was launched in 2024," the corporation said on Telegram.
Rostec instructors have trained servicemen in tactics and methods of combating drones using small arms. The best results were shown by the IGLA 100 ammunition with a projectile of ultra-hard shot, the statement said.
"The ammunition's shot penetrates engines, control units, severs wires and propellers, and breaks other durable structural elements of the UAV. Ordinary lead shot does not provide such effectiveness," Rostec added.
During training, other types of ammunition were also used for comparison. Firearms training was also conducted where instructors demonstrated how to precisely aim and fire at fast-moving targets.