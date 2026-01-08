https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/russian-troops-start-to-receive-ultra-hard-anti-drone-ammunition---rostec-1123439527.html

Russian Troops Start to Receive Ultra-Hard Anti-Drone Ammunition - Rostec

Russian Troops Start to Receive Ultra-Hard Anti-Drone Ammunition - Rostec

Sputnik International

Russian troops have begun to receive IGLA 100 ammunition with shot based on an ultra-hard alloy of tungsten, nickel, and iron for combating FPV drones, Russian state corporation Rostec said on Thursday.

2026-01-08T10:15+0000

2026-01-08T10:15+0000

2026-01-08T10:15+0000

russia

military & intelligence

russia

rostec

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0b/1116721694_0:132:3171:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_1b4347988374fe155e8570bad0858168.jpg

"Currently, IGLA 100 ammunition is already being supplied to the troops. Serial production of anti-drone ammunition in 12-gauge under this brand was launched in 2024," the corporation said on Telegram. Rostec instructors have trained servicemen in tactics and methods of combating drones using small arms. The best results were shown by the IGLA 100 ammunition with a projectile of ultra-hard shot, the statement said. During training, other types of ammunition were also used for comparison. Firearms training was also conducted where instructors demonstrated how to precisely aim and fire at fast-moving targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/tanks-remain-primary-assault-force-for-breakthrough-in-battlefield---rostec-1123432499.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ammunition, anti-drone ammo, drones, rostec, alloy, nickel, iron, fpv drones, igla 100 ammunition