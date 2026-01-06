https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/tanks-remain-primary-assault-force-for-breakthrough-in-battlefield---rostec-1123432499.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Modern main battle tanks have undergone significant changes in their protection and application, retaining their role as the primary assault force for breakthroughs on the battlefield, Russian state corporation Rostec said on Tuesday.
"Contrary to the widespread opinion, tanks have not lost their role on the battlefield as the main assault force for breakthroughs. This is confirmed by numerous combat episodes in the zone of the special military operation," the corporation wrote on Telegram.
The industrial giant, a key producer of Russian military hardware, responded to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry detailing how tank crews of Battlegroup Vostok used a new tactic to breach enemy defenses in Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye region. They operated in tank pairs, with one vehicle providing covering fire from afar and the other rushing to the forward edge to fire directly at the target. The ministry said that tanks are not losing their role as assault weapons but are adapting and enhancing their impact on the course of assaults.
Rostec said that tracked combat vehicles had undergone substantial changes in terms of their protection, and their application tactics had also evolved in recent years.
"Nevertheless, the tank remains one of the most resilient combat vehicles on the battlefield, capable of conducting effective direct fire against the enemy under the impact of various means of destruction, including FPV drones," it said.
Rostec suggested that future tanks will retain classic features, such as tracked chassis, heavy armor and medium or large-caliber guns in a rotating turret, while being fully integrated with other weapons and forces using automated control systems, including with drones, ground robots, artillery, electronic warfare and air defense assets, engineering units, and anti-tank weapons. This integration is seen as key to neutralizing anti-tank threats before the active phase, allowing tanks to reach attack positions.
Rostec produces several types of modern tanks, including the T-90M "Proryv," as well as the modernized T-80BVM and T-72B3M, whose protection and onboard systems have been promptly refined based on combat experience.
