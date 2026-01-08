International
US Seizure of Marinera Gross Violation of Principles of International Maritime Law - Russian MFA
US Seizure of Marinera Gross Violation of Principles of International Maritime Law - Russian MFA
Russia calls on US to immediately cease illegal actions against the Marinera and other vessels conducting lawful activities in international waters.
2026-01-08T11:38+0000
2026-01-08T11:44+0000
Other statements by Russian Foreign Ministry: We consider the references made by the American side to its national "sanctions legislation" to be unfounded. Unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction or, especially, to seize vessels in international waters.
US Seizure of Marinera Gross Violation of Principles of International Maritime Law - Russian MFA

11:38 GMT 08.01.2026 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 08.01.2026)
Russia calls on US to immediately cease illegal actions against the Marinera and other vessels conducting lawful activities in international waters.
Other statements by Russian Foreign Ministry:
US authorities have repeatedly been informed about the Russian ownership of the Marinera vessel and its peaceful status.
The boarding of the Marinera by US military forces and its seizure represent a gross violation of the principles of international maritime law.
Russia demands that the US ensure the proper treatment of Russian nationals aboard the Marinera and not impede their return to their homeland.
The US's readiness to generate acute international crises is a cause for regret and concern.
We consider the references made by the American side to its national "sanctions legislation" to be unfounded.
Unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction or, especially, to seize vessels in international waters.
World
US’s Seizure of Other Countries' Vessels Seriously Violates International Law – China
07:52 GMT
