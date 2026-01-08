https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/us-seizure-of-marinera-gross-violation-of-principles-of-international-maritime-law---russian-mfa-1123440181.html

US Seizure of Marinera Gross Violation of Principles of International Maritime Law - Russian MFA

US Seizure of Marinera Gross Violation of Principles of International Maritime Law - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Russia calls on US to immediately cease illegal actions against the Marinera and other vessels conducting lawful activities in international waters.

2026-01-08T11:38+0000

2026-01-08T11:38+0000

2026-01-08T11:44+0000

world

russia

russian foreign ministry

vessel

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/08/1123440353_0:56:3072:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_6d07e83aab8ec26c85c96649d6a1e426.jpg

Other statements by Russian Foreign Ministry: We consider the references made by the American side to its national "sanctions legislation" to be unfounded. Unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction or, especially, to seize vessels in international waters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/uss-seizure-of-other-countries-vessels-seriously-violates-international-law--china--1123438577.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marinera, russia, us, law, violation, vessel, russian mfa