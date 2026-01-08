https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/uss-seizure-of-other-countries-vessels-seriously-violates-international-law--china--1123438577.html

US’s Seizure of Other Countries' Vessels Seriously Violates International Law – China

Sputnik International

The United States' seizure of other countries' vessels in international waters is a serious violation of international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday

"The arbitrary detention by the US of vessels from other countries in international waters is a serious violation of international law," Mao told a briefing, commenting on the US’s detention of the Marinera oil tanker. China opposes any actions that violate the sovereignty and security of other countries, the spokeswoman said.

