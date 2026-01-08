https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/us-senate-passes-resolution-to-ban-use-of-armed-forces-against-venezuela-in-52-47-vote-1123441183.html
US Senate Passes Resolution to Ban Use of Armed Forces Against Venezuela in 52-47 Vote
The US Senate passed the resolution banning the use of armed forces against Venezuela.
17:09 GMT 08.01.2026 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 08.01.2026)
WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) – The US Senate passed the resolution banning the use of armed forces against Venezuela.
During the vote on Thursday, 52 senators supported the resolution, and 47 opposed it.
“The motion is agreed to,” a chairman of the meeting said.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.