Trump Signals US Will Run Venezuela Long‑Term
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Washington
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump did not specify a precise timeframe for how long the country would maintain control over Venezuela, but said that it would last "much longer" than a year.
"I would say, much longer," Trump told the New York Times newspaper when asked whether US control over Venezuela would last three months, six months, a year or longer.
Trump also said that he would like to visit Venezuela in the future.
"I think at some point it’ll be safe," he said.
Trump also said that the United States, while controlling Venezuela, intends to use the oil of the country, but lower its prices and give money to the Bolivarian Republic.
"We will rebuild it in a very profitable way… We're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. We're getting oil prices down, and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need," Trump told the New York Times newspaper in the interview.
At the same time, Trump admitted that it would take years to restore Venezuela's oil sector.
Trump said that Venezuela's interim authorities are giving the United States everything that Washington "feels necessary."
"They're giving us everything that we feel is necessary… Don't forget, they took the oil from us years ago," Trump said in the interview.
Trump declined to say whether he had spoken with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, but added that US State Secretary Marco Rubio is in constant contact with her.
"But Marco [Rubio] speaks to her all the time… I will tell you that we are in constant communication with her and the administration," Trump told The New York Times newspaper.
Trump declined to say what would prompt him to send troops to Venezuela, but said that Washington has very good relations with its current authorities.
"I can’t tell you that… I really wouldn’t want to tell you that, but they’re treating us with great respect. As you know, we’re getting along very well with the administration that is there right now," Trump told The New York Times newspaper.
Trump also said that he feared the US military operation in Venezuela in early January would fail similar to the catastrophe of former US President Jimmy Carter in Iran in 1980, which "destroyed his entire administration.
Trump was referring to the "failed operation" on April 24, 1980, to rescue 52 US hostages held in Iran, the New York Times newspaper reported. A US helicopter then collided with an aircraft in the desert, and this tragedy marred Carter’s "legacy," but led to the creation of much better-prepared special operations forces.
"I don't know if he would have won the election… but he certainly had no chance after that disaster," Trump told the New York Times.