Trump Signals US Will Run Venezuela Long‑Term

US President Donald Trump did not specify a precise timeframe for how long the country would maintain control over Venezuela, but said that it would last "much longer" than a year.

"I would say, much longer," Trump told the New York Times newspaper when asked whether US control over Venezuela would last three months, six months, a year or longer.Trump also said that he would like to visit Venezuela in the future."I think at some point it’ll be safe," he said.Trump also said that the United States, while controlling Venezuela, intends to use the oil of the country, but lower its prices and give money to the Bolivarian Republic.At the same time, Trump admitted that it would take years to restore Venezuela's oil sector.Trump said that Venezuela's interim authorities are giving the United States everything that Washington "feels necessary."Trump declined to say whether he had spoken with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, but added that US State Secretary Marco Rubio is in constant contact with her.Trump declined to say what would prompt him to send troops to Venezuela, but said that Washington has very good relations with its current authorities.Trump also said that he feared the US military operation in Venezuela in early January would fail similar to the catastrophe of former US President Jimmy Carter in Iran in 1980, which "destroyed his entire administration.Trump was referring to the "failed operation" on April 24, 1980, to rescue 52 US hostages held in Iran, the New York Times newspaper reported. A US helicopter then collided with an aircraft in the desert, and this tragedy marred Carter’s "legacy," but led to the creation of much better-prepared special operations forces.

