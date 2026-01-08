https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/wests-plan-to-militarize-ukraine-aimed-at-escalation-not-settlement---russian-mfa--1123440021.html
West's Plan to Militarize Ukraine Aimed at Escalation, Not Settlement - Russian MFA
West's Plan to Militarize Ukraine Aimed at Escalation, Not Settlement - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The West's plan to further militarize Ukraine is far from a peaceful settlement and is rather aimed at escalating and spreading the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-01-08T11:19+0000
2026-01-08T11:19+0000
2026-01-08T11:20+0000
russia
ukraine
west
russian foreign ministry
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg
"The document turned out to be extremely far from a peaceful settlement. It is aimed not at achieving lasting peace and security, but at continuing militarization, escalation and spreading of the conflict. Its core element is the deployment of some kind of 'multinational forces' on Ukrainian territory, which the members of the 'coalition' will have to form to facilitate the 'restoration' of the Ukrainian armed forces and ensure the 'containment' of Russia after the cessation of hostilities," Zakharova said in a statement released on the ministry's website.The deployment of units and military facilities on the territory of Ukraine will be classified as an intervention that poses a threat to Russia and other European countries, she added.A peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine is possible only through eliminating its root causes and returning Ukraine to non-bloc status, she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/russian-forces-liberate-bratskoye-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123439265.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_299:0:3028:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cc24715601857d22aaaf0e18cfe1e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, west, ukraine, zakharova, russian foreign ministry, militarization, settlement, peace, agreement
russia, west, ukraine, zakharova, russian foreign ministry, militarization, settlement, peace, agreement
West's Plan to Militarize Ukraine Aimed at Escalation, Not Settlement - Russian MFA
11:19 GMT 08.01.2026 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 08.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West's plan to further militarize Ukraine is far from a peaceful settlement and is rather aimed at escalating and spreading the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The document turned out to be extremely far from a peaceful settlement. It is aimed not at achieving lasting peace and security, but at continuing militarization, escalation and spreading of the conflict. Its core element is the deployment of some kind of 'multinational forces' on Ukrainian territory, which the members of the 'coalition' will have to form to facilitate the 'restoration' of the Ukrainian armed forces and ensure the 'containment' of Russia after the cessation of hostilities," Zakharova said in a statement released on the ministry's website.
The deployment of units and military facilities on the territory of Ukraine will be classified as an intervention that poses a threat to Russia and other European countries, she added.
"All such units and facilities will be considered as legitimate combat targets of the Russian armed forces. These warnings have been repeatedly voiced at the highest level and remain relevant," Zakharova said.
A peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine is possible only through eliminating its root causes and returning Ukraine to non-bloc status, she added.