Iran's Security Council Accuses US, Israel of Orchestrating Unrest in Country
Iran’s Security Council Accuses US, Israel of Orchestrating Unrest in Country
The Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran regarding last night's incidents in some cities of Iran reported.
"The events of recent days began with protest but, under the control and planning of the Zionist enemy, turned into the subversion of security. Statements by [US President Donald] Trump in recent days also speak of the joint planning by these two regimes, which undermine the security of the Iranian nation's life," the security council said, as quoted by the Iranian state agency IRIB.Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices. Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots. Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protest participants.
Iran’s Security Council Accuses US, Israel of Orchestrating Unrest in Country

12:47 GMT 09.01.2026
The Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran regarding last night's incidents in some cities of Iran reported.
"The events of recent days began with protest but, under the control and planning of the Zionist enemy, turned into the subversion of security. Statements by [US President Donald] Trump in recent days also speak of the joint planning by these two regimes, which undermine the security of the Iranian nation's life," the security council said, as quoted by the Iranian state agency IRIB.
“It is clear that those who protested economic conditions would not do anything to cause economic damage, worsen the situation, or add insecurity alongside economic problems”, the statement adds.
“The presence of security and law enforcement forces is to prevent insecurity in the country, and these forces, alongside the proud and steadfast nation, neutralize the plan of insecurity by Israel and its godfather, the United States, providing a safe environment for the people's lives. In this path, security forces and the judiciary will show no leniency towards saboteurs”, the Security Council’s statement reads.
Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices. Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots. Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protest participants.
