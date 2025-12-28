https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/iran-facing-full-scale-war-with-us-europe-and-israel--iranian-president-1123376010.html
Iran Facing ‘Full-Scale War’ With US, Europe and Israel — Iranian President
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran is fighting a “full-scale war” with the United States, Israel and Europe.
“Western pressures aim to prevent Iran from rising, but the unity of the people is capable of thwarting conspiracies,” Pezeshkian said in remarks published on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s website, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.Pezeshkian added that Iran will overcome sanctions and that any new attack would face a harsher response, citing increased readiness of Iran’s armed forces.On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, including Natanz, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli military targets, according to the report.The escalation included US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later announced a retaliatory strike on Al Udeid base in Qatar, before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
“Western pressures aim to prevent Iran from rising, but the unity of the people is capable of thwarting conspiracies,” Pezeshkian said in remarks published on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s website, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.
“Israel’s bets on the collapse of the regime during the 12-day war failed,” he said.
Pezeshkian added that Iran will overcome sanctions and that any new attack would face a harsher response, citing increased readiness of Iran’s armed forces.
On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, including Natanz, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli military targets, according to the report.
The escalation included US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities
, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later announced a retaliatory strike on Al Udeid base in Qatar, before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.