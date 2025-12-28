https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/iran-facing-full-scale-war-with-us-europe-and-israel--iranian-president-1123376010.html

Iran Facing ‘Full-Scale War’ With US, Europe and Israel — Iranian President

Iran Facing ‘Full-Scale War’ With US, Europe and Israel — Iranian President

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran is fighting a “full-scale war” with the United States, Israel and Europe.

2025-12-28T05:08+0000

2025-12-28T05:08+0000

2025-12-28T05:08+0000

world

middle east

masoud pezeshkian

iran

israel

aggression

war of aggression

act of aggression

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg

“Western pressures aim to prevent Iran from rising, but the unity of the people is capable of thwarting conspiracies,” Pezeshkian said in remarks published on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s website, according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.Pezeshkian added that Iran will overcome sanctions and that any new attack would face a harsher response, citing increased readiness of Iran’s armed forces.On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, including Natanz, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli military targets, according to the report.The escalation included US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later announced a retaliatory strike on Al Udeid base in Qatar, before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/iranian-intel-prevented-35-israels-attempts-to-assassinate-its-officials-during-12-day-war-1122504023.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-iran war, 12-day war, iran-israel war, israeli attack, unprovoked attack, unprovoked aggression, unprovoked, israeli strikes, israel strikes, israel-iran clash, israel-iran conflict, trump bombing, trump's bombs