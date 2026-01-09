https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russia-struck-ukrainian-facilities-with-oreshnik-to-retaliate-for-attack-on-putins-residence-1123442368.html

Russia Struck Ukrainian Facilities With Oreshnik To Retaliate For Attack On Putin’s Residence

Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's critical facilities in response to its terrorist attack on Putin’s residence, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's critical facilities in response to its terrorist attack on Putin’s residence, the Russian Defense Ministry stated. The strike involved Oreshnik missiles.“Any terrorist actions by the criminal Ukrainian regime will continue to be met with a response,” the Defense Ministry added.

