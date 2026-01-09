https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russia-struck-ukrainian-facilities-with-oreshnik-to-retaliate-for-attack-on-putins-residence-1123442368.html
Russia Struck Ukrainian Facilities With Oreshnik To Retaliate For Attack On Putin’s Residence
Russia Struck Ukrainian Facilities With Oreshnik To Retaliate For Attack On Putin’s Residence
Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's critical facilities in response to its terrorist attack on Putin’s residence, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's critical facilities in response to its terrorist attack on Putin’s residence, the Russian Defense Ministry stated. The strike involved Oreshnik missiles.“Any terrorist actions by the criminal Ukrainian regime will continue to be met with a response,” the Defense Ministry added.
Russia Struck Ukrainian Facilities With Oreshnik To Retaliate For Attack On Putin’s Residence
06:03 GMT 09.01.2026 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 09.01.2026)
On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that overnight Ukraine had launched an attack on the Russian presidential residence in Russia's Novgorod Region using 91 drones.
Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukraine's critical facilities in response to its terrorist attack on Putin’s residence, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
"Overnight today, in response to a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on the residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod Region, carried out on the night of December 29, 2025, the Russian armed forces conducted a massive strike using long-range, high-precision weapons launched from land- and sea-based platforms, including the Oreshnik medium-range mobile ground-based missile system, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, against critically important facilities on the Ukrainian territory," the ministry said in a statement.
The strike involved Oreshnik missiles.
"Facilities producing unmanned aerial vehicles used in the terrorist attack, as well as energy infrastructure supporting the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, were hit," the ministry said, adding that the objectives of the massive strike had been achieved.
“Any terrorist actions by the criminal Ukrainian regime will continue to be met with a response,” the Defense Ministry added.
