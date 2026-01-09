UK's Defense Budget Deficit Could Reach $37.6Bln Over Next 4 Years

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/uks-defense-budget-deficit-could-reach-376bln-over-next-4-years-1123442712.html
Chief of the UK Defense Staff Richard Knighton warned UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the country's defense budget deficit could reach $37.59 billion over the next four years, The Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
In December, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Starmer was refusing to approve the new Defense Investment Plan (DIP) due to its high cost. Starmer was extremely dissatisfied, believing the new Strategic Defense Review had taken all costs into account, the report said on Thursday. The prime minister has reportedly ordered a review of the Defense Investment Plan, which will outline the implementation process for the Strategic Defense Review. The review was originally scheduled to be published before Christmas, but its publication may now be delayed until March, the report noted. In early June, the UK government published its Strategic Defense Review amid plans to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Specifically, the document included a recommendation to create a nuclear warhead modernization program, for which London plans to allocate $20.15 billion.
