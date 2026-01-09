https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/us-and-israel-are-trying-to-instigate-violence-in-iran-araghchi-1123445037.html

US and Israel Are Trying to Instigate Violence in Iran – Araghchi

“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.

“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices.Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots. Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protesters.

