US and Israel are trying to instigate violence in Iran – Araghchi

“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.
"They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos", Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.
The United States and Israel have been actively meddling in Iran's internal affairs, including the ongoing protests in the country, says Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.
Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices.
Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots.
Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protesters.