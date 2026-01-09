International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/us-and-israel-are-trying-to-instigate-violence-in-iran-araghchi-1123445037.html
US and Israel Are Trying to Instigate Violence in Iran – Araghchi
US and Israel Are Trying to Instigate Violence in Iran – Araghchi
Sputnik International
“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.
2026-01-09T18:21+0000
2026-01-09T18:21+0000
world
middle east
iran
abbas araghchi
protests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/09/1123444684_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c9e1c3c72d7ac41ae458ea273b227e81.jpg
“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices.Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots. Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protesters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/irans-security-council-accuses-us-israel-of-orchestrating-unrest-in-country-1123444129.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
US and Israel are trying to instigate violence in Iran – Araghchi
Sputnik International
US and Israel are trying to instigate violence in Iran – Araghchi
2026-01-09T18:21+0000
true
PT0M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/09/1123444684_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc79b5901f5e8f983d7c6c8b64747fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran protests, us israeli meddling in iran
iran protests, us israeli meddling in iran

US and Israel Are Trying to Instigate Violence in Iran – Araghchi

18:21 GMT 09.01.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The United States and Israel have been actively meddling in Iran's internal affairs, including the ongoing protests in the country, says Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“They are trying to turn peaceful protests into chaos”, Araghchi said during his visit to Lebanon.
Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices.
Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots.
Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protesters.
Iranian protesters wave their country's flags and banners containing slogans in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2026
World
Iran’s Security Council Accuses US, Israel of Orchestrating Unrest in Country
12:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала