https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/us-congresswoman-us-tax-dollars-should-not-fund-christian-persecution-in-ukraine-1123442511.html

US Congresswoman: US Tax Dollars Should Not Fund Christian Persecution in Ukraine

US Congresswoman: US Tax Dollars Should Not Fund Christian Persecution in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is strongly urging the Vatican to speak up on the ongoing persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine.

2026-01-09T06:41+0000

2026-01-09T06:41+0000

2026-01-09T06:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

anna paulina luna

ukraine

vatican

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

moscow patriarchate

persecution of christians

religious persecution

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104157/86/1041578665_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_93d945455c7bf95267fa3c37e47e637f.jpg

The Vatican has a responsibility to educate the international community regarding this persecution, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X."We are seeing Christian persecution happening actively and documented in Ukraine. I look forward to the response and will be sharing what the Vatican says regarding the matter," she writes.She stressed that this was something that the entire international community should be condemning, regardless of Christian denomination.Luna has vowed to hold Ukrainian officials accountable for church seizures."This morning I received a video appeal from Orthodox Christians in Kuzmyn, Ukraine asking for protection as the local authorities move to seize their church, a church built by their parents and grandparents. These illegal seizures must stop!" Luna wrote on X.In her post, she tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US Department of State.Since the 2014 US-backed coup, Ukraine has pushed a systematic campaign to break the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate and force its flock to accept the nationalist Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).The pressure escalated after 2022, with raids and criminal cases against clergy, property seizures, and local bans on UOC activity across multiple regions.In 2023 the drive moved openly against major shrines, with schismatics encouraged to seize Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, while in 2024, Ukraine's new laws effectively banned the UOC, citing its ties to Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/these-illegal-seizures-must-stop---rep-luna-on-persecution-of-orthodox-christians-in-ukraine-1123441448.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rep. anna paulina luna, the vatican, persecution of orthodox christians in ukraine, religious persecution in ukraine