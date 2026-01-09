https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/us-congresswoman-us-tax-dollars-should-not-fund-christian-persecution-in-ukraine-1123442511.html
US Congresswoman: US Tax Dollars Should Not Fund Christian Persecution in Ukraine
US Congresswoman: US Tax Dollars Should Not Fund Christian Persecution in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is strongly urging the Vatican to speak up on the ongoing persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine.
2026-01-09T06:41+0000
2026-01-09T06:41+0000
2026-01-09T06:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
anna paulina luna
ukraine
vatican
ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)
moscow patriarchate
persecution of christians
religious persecution
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104157/86/1041578665_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_93d945455c7bf95267fa3c37e47e637f.jpg
The Vatican has a responsibility to educate the international community regarding this persecution, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X."We are seeing Christian persecution happening actively and documented in Ukraine. I look forward to the response and will be sharing what the Vatican says regarding the matter," she writes.She stressed that this was something that the entire international community should be condemning, regardless of Christian denomination.Luna has vowed to hold Ukrainian officials accountable for church seizures."This morning I received a video appeal from Orthodox Christians in Kuzmyn, Ukraine asking for protection as the local authorities move to seize their church, a church built by their parents and grandparents. These illegal seizures must stop!" Luna wrote on X.In her post, she tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US Department of State.Since the 2014 US-backed coup, Ukraine has pushed a systematic campaign to break the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate and force its flock to accept the nationalist Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).The pressure escalated after 2022, with raids and criminal cases against clergy, property seizures, and local bans on UOC activity across multiple regions.In 2023 the drive moved openly against major shrines, with schismatics encouraged to seize Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, while in 2024, Ukraine's new laws effectively banned the UOC, citing its ties to Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/these-illegal-seizures-must-stop---rep-luna-on-persecution-of-orthodox-christians-in-ukraine-1123441448.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104157/86/1041578665_205:0:2872:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5b8244d786616472d2918196dfcc34ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rep. anna paulina luna, the vatican, persecution of orthodox christians in ukraine, religious persecution in ukraine
rep. anna paulina luna, the vatican, persecution of orthodox christians in ukraine, religious persecution in ukraine
US Congresswoman: US Tax Dollars Should Not Fund Christian Persecution in Ukraine
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is strongly urging the Vatican to speak up on the ongoing persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine.
The Vatican has a responsibility to educate the international community regarding this persecution
, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted on X.
"We are seeing Christian persecution happening actively and documented in Ukraine. I look forward to the response and will be sharing what the Vatican says regarding the matter," she writes.
She stressed that this was something that the entire international community should be condemning, regardless of Christian denomination.
“American tax dollars should not be going to a government that is responsible for persecuting and obstructing Christians trying to worship God,” writes Luna.
Luna has vowed to hold Ukrainian officials accountable for church seizures.
"This morning I received a video appeal from Orthodox Christians in Kuzmyn, Ukraine asking for protection as the local authorities move to seize their church, a church built by their parents and grandparents. These illegal seizures must stop!" Luna wrote on X.
In her post, she tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US Department of State.
Since the 2014 US-backed coup, Ukraine has pushed a systematic campaign to break the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate and force its flock to accept the nationalist Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).
The pressure escalated after 2022, with raids and criminal cases against clergy, property seizures, and local bans on UOC activity across multiple regions.
In 2023 the drive moved openly against major shrines, with schismatics encouraged to seize Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
, while in 2024, Ukraine's new laws effectively banned the UOC, citing its ties to Russia.