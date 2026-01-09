International
US Releases 2 Russians From Marinera Tanker at Moscow's Request - Foreign Ministry
US Releases 2 Russians From Marinera Tanker at Moscow's Request - Foreign Ministry
The United States has decided to release two Russians from the Marinera tanker following Russia's request, and Moscow welcomes this decision, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"In response to our request, US President Donald Trump has decided to release two Russian citizens from the Marinera crew, previously detained by the US during an operation in the North Atlantic. We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership," Zakharova said. Moscow has already begun urgent, practical work on all issues related to the "speedy return" of the detained to their homeland, Zakharova said.
US Releases 2 Russians From Marinera Tanker at Moscow's Request - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has decided to release two Russians from the Marinera tanker following Russia's request, and Moscow welcomes this decision, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"In response to our request, US President Donald Trump has decided to release two Russian citizens from the Marinera crew, previously detained by the US during an operation in the North Atlantic. We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership," Zakharova said.
Moscow has already begun urgent, practical work on all issues related to the "speedy return" of the detained to their homeland, Zakharova said.
