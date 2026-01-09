https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/zelensky-his-inner-circle-completely-corrupt---trumps-former-advisor-1123443370.html
Zelensky, His Inner Circle Completely Corrupt - Trump's Former Advisor
Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage are completely corrupt, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn told RIA Novosti in an interview.
"Zelensky is totally corrupt. The people around him are corrupt," Flynn told the agency. Flynn also expressed confidence in the high level of corruption throughout Ukraine and admitted that he does not understand why the United States should continue to support a "crook." The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on November 10 that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published photos of bags filled with stacks of foreign currency found during the operation. Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that NABU was conducting searches at the home of former Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko, as well as at the Energoatom company. Ukrainian media reported that NABU employees also conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who, it turned out, had already managed to leave Ukraine. Later, Ukrainian media published fragments of audio recordings in the corruption case in the energy sector, in which certain individuals appear, whom the agency designates as "Tenor," "Rocket," and "Carlson." According to Zheleznyak, "Carlson" is Mindich, "Tenor" is Energoatom representative Dmitry Basov, and "Rocket" is Igor Mironyuk, an advisor to former Minister of Energy Galushchenko.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage are completely corrupt, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn told RIA Novosti in an interview.
“Zelensky is totally corrupt. The people around him are corrupt,” Flynn told the agency.
Flynn also expressed confidence in the high level of corruption throughout Ukraine and admitted that he does not understand why the United States should continue to support a “crook.”
“Don't tell me about, you know, how wonderful Zelensky and his cronies are. Okay? So I don't know why we have to continue to support a crook,” Flynn said.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on November 10 that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published photos of bags filled with stacks of foreign currency found during the operation. Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that NABU was conducting searches at the home of former Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko, as well as at the Energoatom company. Ukrainian media reported that NABU employees also conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who, it turned out, had already managed to leave Ukraine.
Later, Ukrainian media published fragments of audio recordings in the corruption case in the energy sector, in which certain individuals appear, whom the agency designates as "Tenor," "Rocket," and "Carlson." According to Zheleznyak, "Carlson" is Mindich, "Tenor" is Energoatom representative Dmitry Basov, and "Rocket" is Igor Mironyuk, an advisor to former Minister of Energy Galushchenko.
