https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/zelensky-his-inner-circle-completely-corrupt---trumps-former-advisor-1123443370.html

Zelensky, His Inner Circle Completely Corrupt - Trump's Former Advisor

Zelensky, His Inner Circle Completely Corrupt - Trump's Former Advisor

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage are completely corrupt, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn told RIA Novosti in an interview.

2026-01-09T09:42+0000

2026-01-09T09:42+0000

2026-01-09T09:42+0000

world

michael flynn

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

energoatom

ria novosti

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/14/1122652552_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_8da6ab0cd76a9f4aa5cc505f9942297e.jpg

“Zelensky is totally corrupt. The people around him are corrupt,” Flynn told the agency. Flynn also expressed confidence in the high level of corruption throughout Ukraine and admitted that he does not understand why the United States should continue to support a “crook.” The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on November 10 that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published photos of bags filled with stacks of foreign currency found during the operation. Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that NABU was conducting searches at the home of former Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko, as well as at the Energoatom company. Ukrainian media reported that NABU employees also conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who, it turned out, had already managed to leave Ukraine. Later, Ukrainian media published fragments of audio recordings in the corruption case in the energy sector, in which certain individuals appear, whom the agency designates as "Tenor," "Rocket," and "Carlson." According to Zheleznyak, "Carlson" is Mindich, "Tenor" is Energoatom representative Dmitry Basov, and "Rocket" is Igor Mironyuk, an advisor to former Minister of Energy Galushchenko.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraines-corruption-crisis-could-nudge-zelensky-to-peace-deal--report-1123304268.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine corruption, zelensky corruption, michael flynn interview