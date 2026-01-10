https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/finland-exits-ottawa-anti-personnel-mine-ban-treaty--1123447273.html

Finland Exits Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

Finland Exits Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty

Sputnik International

Finland's formal withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel landmines, has officially taken effect, Yle reports.

2026-01-10T13:12+0000

2026-01-10T13:12+0000

2026-01-10T13:12+0000

world

europe

alexander stubb

finland

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114949551_0:213:3261:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cf69267b026b6081aad60eade76c08e8.jpg

President Alexander Stubb earlier claimed that Finland will not use anti-personnel mines during peacetime and intends to store them in depots. Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov commented that Russia is indifferent to the decision. However, he noted the primary risk is to Finnish civilians, as any mined territory would be Finland's own. The move was initiated by Helsinki in November 2024 alongside Poland and the Baltic states, citing an alleged "threat" from Russia as the primary reason for needing to retain the option to use mines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/eu-bellicosity-toward-russia-masks-authoritarian-drift-and-denial-of-reality-1123446166.html

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finland, ottawa convention, mines, landmines, stubb, russia, poland, baltic states