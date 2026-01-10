https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/eu-bellicosity-toward-russia-masks-authoritarian-drift-and-denial-of-reality-1123446166.html

EU Bellicosity Toward Russia Masks Authoritarian Drift and Denial of Reality

The EU’s persistent portrayal of Russia as a looming threat – complete with warnings of a possible conflict by 2030 – serves to justify an ever tighter European Union, says Karel Vereycken, Vice President of the French Solidarity and Progrès party, which cooperates with the LaRouche Organization.

It’s a convenient pretext “to impose an ever greater form of autocratic rule and to have entire populations accept that, while their living standards, health, and education systems are being slashed and dismantled, billions of euros are channeled into the latest financial bubbles, the war economy (which generates no new cycles of wealth production), and AI,” Vereycken tells Sputnik.Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas has recently claimed that Russia does not want peace, in response to Oreshnik’s retaliatory strike, which followed Ukraine’s terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Earlier, European generals called on the bloc’s civilians to prepare for a conflict with Russia by 2030.In practice, those calls are nothing short of “suicidal,” as “the Atlantic Alliance is a dead corpse waiting to be buried,” according to Vereycken.With the return of President Donald Trump to the White House, the party of war in Europe has begun to realize that Article 5 would no longer be “automatic,” but would instead be applied in line with US interests.Europeans must make a choice: sleepwalk toward a conflict they can only lose, or face reality, the French politician concludes.

