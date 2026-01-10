https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/north-korea-shoots-down-rok-surveillance-drone-after-8km-incursion--reports-1123445676.html

North Korea Shoots Down ROK Surveillance Drone After 8km Incursion — Reports

North Korea has accused South Korea of violating its airspace using drones more than once, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency said on Saturday, citing KCNA, that North Korea’s military struck a drone, which fell about 1,200 meters (0.7 miles) away from Muksan-ri, a rural area on the outskirts of Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, on January 4. "On January 4, the Korean People's Army sub-units on duty for border air surveillance captured and tracked an air target moving northward from the sky over the area of Hado-ri, Songhae-myon, Kanghwa County of Inchon City. They tactically allowed it to fly 8 km away over the DPRK's airspace and struck it with special electronic warfare assets and forced it to fall into a place 1 200 meters away from Height 101.5 in Muksan-ri, Kaephung District of Kaesong Municipality," a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said, as quoted by KCNA on Saturday. The spokesman recalled another incident in which a South Korean drone violated the airspace of Pyongyang in October 2024, as well as a drone incident on September 27, 2025. "The enemy's drone, which took off in the area of Joksong-myon, Phaju City, Kyonggi Province of the ROK, at around 11:15 on September 27 last year, was dropped by the electronic strike by the special military technology means of our 2nd Corps into a paddy field in the area of Sasi-ri, Jangphung County, Kaesong Municipality at around 14:25 while returning via Kaesong Municipality after infiltrating into the sky above Phyongsan County, North Hwanghae Province of the DPRK," the spokesman said. The spokesman specified that the drones were equipped with surveillance devices and that the cameras contained recorded videos of North Korea’s areas and major regional objects. The spokesperson for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army compared South Korea to the Kiev regime. North Korea strongly condemned the drone incursions and accused South Korea of escalating tensions in the region. The South Korean Defense Ministry has denied the use of drones by the South Korean military on the dates, mentioned by Pyongyang. A ministry spokesperson said on Saturday that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

