Kim Jong-un Salutes North Korea's Troops Serving in Russia as 'Invincible Alliance' Grows Firmer
Kim Jong-un Salutes North Korea's Troops Serving in Russia as ‘Invincible Alliance’ Grows Firmer
Kim Jong-un Salutes North Korea's Troops Serving in Russia as ‘Invincible Alliance’ Grows Firmer
06:08 GMT 01.01.2026
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with families of Officers and Soldiers of Overseas Operations.
North Korea’s leader has sent a congratulatory message to officers and soldiers of overseas operations units on the occasion of the New Year, per KCNA.
Kim Jong-un commended North Korea’s “proud sons, fighting bravely on the battlefields in the alien lands.”
He expressed the certainty that the year 2026 would allow them to perform new “remarkable feats in the overseas battlefields.”
While stressing that it was his greatest wish to see all the troops return home safely, Kim Jong-un urged them:
“For the fraternal Russian people, for the mettle and characteristics of our people, for the spirit and dignity of the Korean people and for the immortal honor of our state, and for the undying fame of our army, be brave. Behind you are Pyongyang and Moscow.”
The North Korean leader emphasized that thanks to their “self-sacrificing and devoted struggle,” the “militant fraternity and friendship, and invincible alliance between our country and Russia grow firmer.”
