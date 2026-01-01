https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/kim-jong-un-salutes-north-koreas-troops-serving-in-russia-as-invincible-alliance-grows-firmer-1123398322.html

Kim Jong-un Salutes North Korea's Troops Serving in Russia as ‘Invincible Alliance’ Grows Firmer

Sputnik International

2026-01-01T06:08+0000

Kim Jong-un commended North Korea’s “proud sons, fighting bravely on the battlefields in the alien lands.” He expressed the certainty that the year 2026 would allow them to perform new “remarkable feats in the overseas battlefields.” While stressing that it was his greatest wish to see all the troops return home safely, Kim Jong-un urged them: The North Korean leader emphasized that thanks to their “self-sacrificing and devoted struggle,” the “militant fraternity and friendship, and invincible alliance between our country and Russia grow firmer.”

