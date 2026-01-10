https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/qatar-helps-to-obtain-first-proof-maduro-was-alive--acting-venezuelan-president-1123446323.html
Qatar Helps to Obtain First Proof Maduro Was Alive – Acting Venezuelan President
Qatar helped obtain the first evidence that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were kidnapped during the US attack, were alive, Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez said.
"I want to highlight and express my gratitude to Qatari Emir [Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani], who, in the darkest hours of the early morning when Venezuela was under attack, helped – he himself, his government, and his prime minister – to obtain the first proof that the president and the first lady are alive. I want to thank him on behalf of the government and the people of Venezuela," Rodriguez said. She also expressed gratitude to the Qatari Emir for his efforts in establishing a communication channel between the governments of the United States and Venezuela. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.
"I want to highlight and express my gratitude to Qatari Emir [Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani], who, in the darkest hours of the early morning when Venezuela was under attack, helped – he himself, his government, and his prime minister – to obtain the first proof that the president and the first lady are alive. I want to thank him on behalf of the government and the people of Venezuela," Rodriguez said.
She also expressed gratitude to the Qatari Emir for his efforts in establishing a communication channel between the governments of the United States and Venezuela.
"And I know that he is helping with a working agenda that will be beneficial to both sides within the framework of respect for international law and respect for our sovereignty and independence," Rodriguez added.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.
Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
Russia, China, and North Korea have strongly condemned the US actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation.