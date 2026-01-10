International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Neptune Missile and 70 Ukrainian UAVs
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Neptune Missile and 70 Ukrainian UAVs
Russian air defense systems shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Air defense systems have shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
russia, ukraine, neptune missile, missiles, air defense, uav, drones, russian defense ministry, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, neptune missile, missiles, air defense, uav, drones, russian defense ministry, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Neptune Missile and 70 Ukrainian UAVs

Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Air defense systems have shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, and four ammunition depots
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 135 Ukrainian servicepeople, five armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and an artillery gun
In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost over 130 troops, three motor vehicles, and three materiel depots
Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 190 troops, nine armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, two electronic warfare station, a counter-battery station, four ammunition depots, and four materiel depots
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian troops, an armored fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and an artillery gun
