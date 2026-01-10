https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-neptune-missile-and-70-ukrainian-uavs-1123446809.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Neptune Missile and 70 Ukrainian UAVs
Russian air defense systems shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Air defense systems have shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems shot down a long-range guided Neptune missile and 70 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Zapad battlegroup
has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, and four ammunition depots
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated over 135 Ukrainian servicepeople, five armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and an artillery gun
In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup,
Ukraine lost over 130 troops, three motor vehicles, and three materiel depots
Russia's Yug battlegroup
has eliminated over 190 troops, nine armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, two electronic warfare station, a counter-battery station, four ammunition depots, and four materiel depots
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian troops, an armored fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and an artillery gun