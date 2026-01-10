Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers Russia'shas eliminated up to 410 Ukrainian soldiers

Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, and four ammunition depots

Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 135 Ukrainian servicepeople, five armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and an artillery gun

In battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup, Ukraine lost over 130 troops, three motor vehicles, and three materiel depots

Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 190 troops, nine armored fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, two electronic warfare station, a counter-battery station, four ammunition depots, and four materiel depots