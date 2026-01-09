Russian Forces Liberate Zelyonoye Village in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defenses. Over the week, the settlements of Zelyonoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region have been liberated," the ministry said.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 1,680 Ukrainian soldiers in the week, while the Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 1,355 soldiers
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated 2,805 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 1,330 soldiers, Ukraine had lost 1,285 fighters in battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup
Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 325 Ukrainian personnel
Russian air defenses have also shot down 1,327 aircraft-type drones, 21 guided bombs, 14 HIMARS rockets, and five Neptune missiles over the week
Russian forces also carried out one massive and four group strikes from January 3 to 9, hitting Ukraine's defense-industrial facilities, energy, transportation, airfield, and port infrastructure, as well as temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries