https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russian-forces-liberate-zelyonoye-village-in-zaporozhye-region--1123443747.html

Russian Forces Liberate Zelyonoye Village in Zaporozhye Region

Russia's Vostok battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defenses. Over the week, the settlements of Zelyonoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region have been liberated," the ministry said.

