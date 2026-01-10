https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/uk-allocates-270mln-to-prepare-for-possible-troop-deployment-in-ukraine-1123446507.html

UK Allocates $270Mln to Prepare for Possible Troop Deployment in Ukraine

UK Allocates $270Mln to Prepare for Possible Troop Deployment in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom has allocated about $270 million to prepare for the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said.

2026-01-10T06:24+0000

2026-01-10T06:24+0000

2026-01-10T06:24+0000

world

military & intelligence

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121748367_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6abef074497dd1decd2a4e3ffd4102.jpg

"The Defence Secretary [John Healey] confirms today that £200 million [around $270 million] has been allocated for this year and will specifically fund preparations for any deployment of the MNFU [multinational forces for Ukraine] to upgrade vehicles, communications systems, new counter-drone protection and additional force-protection equipment, ensuring troops are ready to deploy if required," the statement read on Friday. The funds are being allocated from the UK's core defense budget and meant to send a signal to both allies and adversaries about London's intention to lead multinational forces in Ukraine, it added. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil – under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers – was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/uks-defense-budget-deficit-could-reach-376bln-over-next-4-years-1123442712.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk militarization, uk troops deployment to ukraine, british army