https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/uk-allocates-270mln-to-prepare-for-possible-troop-deployment-in-ukraine-1123446507.html
UK Allocates $270Mln to Prepare for Possible Troop Deployment in Ukraine
UK Allocates $270Mln to Prepare for Possible Troop Deployment in Ukraine
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has allocated about $270 million to prepare for the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said.
2026-01-10T06:24+0000
2026-01-10T06:24+0000
2026-01-10T06:24+0000
world
military & intelligence
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121748367_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6abef074497dd1decd2a4e3ffd4102.jpg
"The Defence Secretary [John Healey] confirms today that £200 million [around $270 million] has been allocated for this year and will specifically fund preparations for any deployment of the MNFU [multinational forces for Ukraine] to upgrade vehicles, communications systems, new counter-drone protection and additional force-protection equipment, ensuring troops are ready to deploy if required," the statement read on Friday. The funds are being allocated from the UK's core defense budget and meant to send a signal to both allies and adversaries about London's intention to lead multinational forces in Ukraine, it added. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil – under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers – was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/uks-defense-budget-deficit-could-reach-376bln-over-next-4-years-1123442712.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121748367_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1de6eaf90c563e1506999ab2ffc922c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uk militarization, uk troops deployment to ukraine, british army
uk militarization, uk troops deployment to ukraine, british army
UK Allocates $270Mln to Prepare for Possible Troop Deployment in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has allocated about $270 million to prepare for the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said.
"The Defence Secretary [John Healey] confirms today that £200 million [around $270 million] has been allocated for this year and will specifically fund preparations for any deployment of the MNFU [multinational forces for Ukraine] to upgrade vehicles, communications systems, new counter-drone protection and additional force-protection equipment, ensuring troops are ready to deploy if required," the statement read on Friday.
The funds are being allocated from the UK's core defense budget and meant to send a signal to both allies and adversaries about London's intention to lead multinational forces in Ukraine, it added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil – under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers – was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.