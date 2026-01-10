https://sputnikglobe.com/20260110/us-oil-companies-will-receive-security-guarantees-when-operating-in-venezuela---trump-1123445866.html

US Oil Companies Will Receive Security Guarantees When Operating in Venezuela - Trump

American oil companies will receive US security guarantees when operating in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said on a meeting with oil executives.

"They will have those guarantees," Trump told reporters when asked if Washington would provide security guarantees to American companies working in Venezuela. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Trump said Tuesday the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of both countries' people. He said Wednesday that Venezuela would only purchase American-made products as part of a "deal" with Washington to sell the Latin American country's oil.

