US to Get Hundreds of Billions or Trillions of Dollars From Venezuelan Oil Sale - Trump

US President Donald Trump said Washington will get billions, and possibly trillions, of dollars from selling Venezuelan oil.

"We're taking billions and billions of dollars worth of oil, and it'll be hundreds of billions of dollars. It'll be trillions of dollars, but we're going to be there till we straighten out the country," Trump told Fox News. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat to the US. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. Trump said Tuesday the Venezuelan interim authorities had agreed to turn over from 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and vowed to use the gained money to the benefit of both countries' people. He said Wednesday that Venezuela would only purchase American-made products as part of a "deal" with Washington to sell the Latin American country's oil.

