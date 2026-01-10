US Oil Embargo Threatens Well-Being of Millions of Venezuelans - Russian Ambassador

International
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
The US oil embargo against Venezuela threatens the lives, health, and well-being of millions of Venezuelan citizens and should be condemned as an action that violates international law, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.
"US actions in violation of international law cannot but be condemned. This isn't just about oil. Oil is the lifeblood of the Venezuelan economy, and bleeding it dry means putting the lives and health of millions of Venezuelan citizens at risk," Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said earlier in January that the United States has "a complete embargo on all of their [Venezuelan] oil and their ability to do commerce." On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court hearing in New York. Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions.
US Oil Embargo Threatens Well-Being of Millions of Venezuelans - Russian Ambassador

"US actions in violation of international law cannot but be condemned. This isn't just about oil. Oil is the lifeblood of the Venezuelan economy, and bleeding it dry means putting the lives and health of millions of Venezuelan citizens at risk," Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said earlier in January that the United States has "a complete embargo on all of their [Venezuelan] oil and their ability to do commerce."
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court hearing in New York.
Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting over the US operation. Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily transferred the duties of the head of state to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was officially sworn in as acting president before the National Assembly on January 5.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow's lead, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that the US actions violate international law. The North Korean Foreign Ministry also criticized the US actions.
