Wary US Oil Giants Dodge Venezuela Investment Pitch

American oil majors left a White House meeting without signing up for a fast money push into Venezuela’s oil sector following the capture of the country’s legitimate President Nicolas Maduro, reports Axios.

The Trump administration has floated a $100 billion investment figure, promising “security” and “direct deals” with the US. But executives kept their distance. A handful of independents reportedly signaled interest, but with Venezuela’s output at around 800,000 barrels per day - still far below its past peaks - and legal risks front of mind, Wall Street’s oil titans aren’t exactly racing back in. Getting back to the 3.5 million barrels per day level of the late 1990s could require much more than $100 billion worth of investment over a significant number of years, according to analysts cited by the outlet. Oil prices are currently low, with WTI crude hovering around $59 per barrel, which also plays a significant factor in the reluctance — major investments in Venezuela's heavy crude projects would require much higher sustained prices to justify the risks and capital investments.

